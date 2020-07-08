University of Missouri researchers and officials introduced Wednesday a university-led roadmap to bring high speed internet to southeast Bollinger County, Missouri and other rural communities.
The University of Missouri Broadband Initiative, led by UM System researchers from across its four campuses and MU Extension, plans to bring accessible and affordable broadband to Bollinger County, which has long struggled with a lack of internet.
In a video presentation that kicked off the public webinar introducing the initiative Wednesday, Bollinger County residents and elected officials spoke about the struggles that emerge from a lack of internet - no new businesses and trouble working and learning from home among them.
"Our county was stuck," Bollinger County representative Paula Bridges said. "It wasn't prospering. This seemed like the perfect thing to bring broadband to our community."
Four out of five Bollinger County residents lack internet access, according to the video presentation, and only 2% of computers in the county can access the internet at high speed. Those computers are found at public buildings like the library.
The early focus of the initiative is identifying concrete ways that broadband will improve the lives of Bollinger County residents and how that can apply to other communities, MU Extension Regional Director Sarah Denkler said. Areas of potential impact include health care; telecommuting; attracting new businesses and residents; and establishing stable communication between internet providers and communities.
The pandemic further exacerbated those issues for Bollinger County, along with countless other rural communities in similar situations.
"COVID has opened our eyes," Bridges said. "With the health concerns and schools closing, we realized that we are in more trouble than we thought."
The pandemic also has resulted in more financial concerns, Bridges said, and one of the largest obstacles to broadband is its potential cost to residents. She said common questions about the possibility included "is it going to raise my taxes?" "Are (the providers) going to raise rates?" "Am I going to have to pay for my neighbor to get it?"
"We don't doubt that we need it, but everyone is concerned with how they're going to pay for it," Bridges said.
The UM System Broadband Leadership Team's report estimated that costs of installing broadband in the area would be anywhere from $5,000 to $20,000 per customer - far more than what it costs in urban areas, said Marc McCarty, law professor at the University of Missouri-Kansas City and chair of the leadership committee.
Bollinger County was selected as an initial partner because of its "involved group of community stakeholders," according to the presentation, but researchers emphasized the possibility of the initiative being applied for other rural Missouri communities, which often struggle with a lack of broadband. Tools such as the Missouri Broadband Resource Rail, a site that will track information on Missouri internet availability and the state's initiatives will assist in that goal, they said.
The long term goal of the initiative, according to the presentation, is to construct a "digital super highway" across the state via high speed, accessible internet service.