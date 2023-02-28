JEFFERSON CITY — The expansion of Medicaid benefits for postpartum women was unanimously approved by a House committee Tuesday afternoon.
Current law limits Medicaid benefits for postpartum women to 60 days after pregnancy ends.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
JEFFERSON CITY — The expansion of Medicaid benefits for postpartum women was unanimously approved by a House committee Tuesday afternoon.
Current law limits Medicaid benefits for postpartum women to 60 days after pregnancy ends.
House Bill 354, sponsored by Rep. Bishop Davidson, R-Republic, would extend the timeline of full Medicaid benefits to one year following the end of pregnancy.
Minority Whip Rep. Ashley Aune, D-Kansas City, thanked the committee for focusing on an issue she feels will benefit women and mothers across the state.
“I just want to genuinely thank the committee and the chair for hearing these bills and for giving these bills attention and for making sure we get these (bills) out of committee cleanly,” Aune said.
“I genuinely feel that women and mothers across the state are going to benefit greatly from this,” she said.
The House Emerging Issues Committee amended Davidson's bill to include three similar House bills: HB 254, HB 957, and HB 965.
With no other amendments or comments, the committee unanimously adopted its substitute for the original HB 354, reflecting the bipartisan support for the measure. The bill has an emergency clause, which if approved by the legislature, would allow the benefits to take effect as soon as the governor signs the bill.
Gov. Mike Parson’s administration recommends extending the Medicaid coverage to one year postpartum. The change is seen as benefiting an estimated 4,600 women in Missouri, according to previous testimony.
The American Rescue Plan has a provision allowing states to extend the existing postpartum Medicaid benefit to one year at no cost to the state. Twenty-eight other states have adopted the expanded benefits.
Before adjourning, the committee briefly discussed and passed HB 700. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Bill Hardwick, R-Waynesville, increases protection against those who refuse medical treatments and procedures, including the COVID-19 vaccine.
HB 700 would extend to public schools and other public entities, including public officials, prohibitions against requiring vaccinations or other medical treatment as a condition of employment.
The committee voted to include provisions of HB 445 which specifically excludes COVID-19 immunizations from the childhood immunizations required for children attending daycare, preschool, and public, private, parochial or parish schools.
The debate over the requirement of COVID-19 immunizations stretches across the House and into the Senate. HB 445 is virtually identical to Senate Bill 99, sponsored by Sen. Bill Eigel, R-St. Charles.
The committee voted 9-4 with one member voting "present" to move the substituted bill to the House floor.
Both bills await a date for a House floor hearing.
State Government Reporter. Reach me at opskpy@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Fred Anklam Jr. manages state government reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
State Government editor
573-882-4557
anklamf@missouri.edu
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.