JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Senate passed bills Thursday restricting both gender transition procedures and student participation in sports based on sex.

The bill was initially approved in the early morning hours of Tuesday, ending a filibuster that preceded the spring break. The bills will now move to the House, where there are already parallel bills that have been through the committee process.

  • State House reporter, spring 2023. Studying journalism and political science. Reach me at camdenjdoherty@mail.missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • Fred Anklam Jr. manages state government reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

