Mendon is quiet.
It’s the type of town where farmland is passed through generations of a family. Fewer than 200 people stretch across the Missouri town. It’s so quiet, mostly stop signs are situated at the end of each street, not traffic lights.
About a year ago, that silence was shattered by a deadly Amtrak train collision. On June 27, 2022, the Amtrak Southwest Chief collided with a truck going over a hill at a highway railroad grade crossing located on County Road 113, or Porsche Prairie Avenue. Four people died – three passengers and the driver of the dump truck – and more than 150 people sustained injuries of varying severity.
Across the state, there are 1,422 public passive crossings, meaning there are no bells, whistles, lights or mechanical arms warning a driver that a train is on the way. Crossings with additional warnings are classified as active, but they come with a big price tag. So nearly half of all highway and railroad intersections across the state of Missouri are still passive, including the Porsche Prairie intersection.
One year later and even after four deaths, that crossing hasn’t changed. But the crash has put a spotlight on railroad safety, prompting the Missouri legislature to allot $50 million in next year’s budget to address the problems.
“We’re spending a record amount of money toward these projects,” said Rep. Tim Taylor, R-Bunceton. “It’s about time.”
According to the Federal Railroad Administration, Missouri came in 12th for the most train accidents tracked between 2018 and 2021. This matches up to Missouri having the 11th largest number of railroad miles across the country, per MoDOT.
“It’s not just a Missouri issue, it’s an issue that’s happening across the United States,” Tim Hull, executive director of Missouri Operation Lifesaver, said.
Operation Lifesaver is a nonprofit working across the United States to prevent collisions and deaths at these intersections. Most of that comes through education efforts, and in Missouri, Hull said he’s increasing efforts to match an increase in accidents.
Hull said the problem for Missouri lies in the number of active and passive crossings. MoDOT reports that there are 4,381 public crossings and 2,183 private crossings in Missouri, and 98% of all passive crossings in the state are located on city and county roads.
More accidents in Missouri happen at passive crossings: 53% over the past five years. From October 2021 to September 2022, MoDOT projected 30 collisions and reported 29. It also projected five deaths, but instead reported 12. The following year, MoDOT expected fewer collisions, yet more injuries, projecting 25 accidents and eight deaths. While the updated data has yet to be compiled, Hull said numbers will likely surpass both predictions.
“The incident in Mendon really pushed the numbers up,” Hull said. “We hadn’t been that high in a while.”
It takes more than just an accident at a passive crossing to update it. MoDOT reports that it costs around $400,000 to provide lights and gates at any single crossing. MoDOT expects to receive $7.5 million from state and federal funding each year to update crossings, meaning in theory, at least 18 intersections could be upgraded. And MoDOT is doing that. From October 2021 to September 2022, MoDOT upgraded 21 intersections. But the department is behind after only upgrading six intersections the year before because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Linda Horn, the communications director of MoDOT, said it can take years for a crossing to first be deemed unsafe until it is finally fixed.
“This is typically a multi-year process to go from the funds identified, through the review of the crossing, to the signing of the agreement between the private railroad and local community, design of the improvements and then the railroad hiring a contractor to do the work,” Horn said.
According to Horn, MoDOT finances the improvement of an intersection only when the private railroad and local government agree on a plan. MoDOT estimates that to upgrade all public passive crossings, it would take $700 million and 23 years to complete.
Both the Missouri Senate and the House of Representatives passed the state budget that included $50 million to go toward railroad safety through MoDOT. This matches MoDOT’s ask and surpasses what Gov. Mike Parson proposed.
Parson said in his State of the State address that the state must be proactive and help prevent more deadly derailments.
Rep. Peggy McGaugh and Taylor represent the area. Taylor said advocating for rural projects during the legislative session can feel like an uphill battle.
“We just have to keep standing up,” Taylor said. “I think because of the year we’ve had, (railroad safety) is kept at the forefront, it’s kept on people’s minds to say, ‘Look, these, you know, these are worth spending some money to address and spending the time to figure out how to improve the safety.’”
Horn said the budget line could provide lights and gates to more than 50 additional public crossings. How those crossings are chosen depends on priority and completed agreements.
“Crossings are prioritized for the very limited railroad safety crossing funds looking at the following criteria: the volume of trains on the section of track, the volume of vehicles using the cross street, the speed of the trains and the speed limit on the cross street, number of passenger trains using the track, sight distance issues, crash history and public concerns,” Horn said in an email.
One of those agreements currently underway includes the Porsche Prairie crossing. Evan Emmerich, the Chariton County presiding commissioner, confirmed that an engineering firm is in the process of evaluating the rail corridor between Mendon and Snyder at this time. That would affect four crossings. Emmerich said once the firm’s evaluation is completed, the county will hold a public meeting to discuss the improvements or necessary closures at each crossing.
Chariton County signed an agreement in October 2022 that grants the county the funds to investigate the rail corridor. The goal of the agreement is to send preliminary plans and an environmental review to the state by Sept. 1. In the meantime, the crossing is blocked off by pieces of wood.
People involved in the crash are seeking damages for their losses with several lawsuits filed. The plaintiffs of the civil lawsuits range from the families of passengers who were killed, wounded passengers, the truck driver’s widow and workers on the Amtrak train. Defendants include Amtrak, BNSF Railways and the truck owner’s company, MS Contracting LLC.
Even with the deadly accident, the Mendon crossing is not even in the top 1,000 most dangerous crossings in Missouri. According to a federal accident prediction report for public at-grade highway-rail crossings in Missouri in 2022, the Porsche Prairie crossing came in 1,099 out of 3,301 identifiable crossings most likely to see an accident. And yet it still did in 2022, meaning there are more than a thousand other crossings the federal agency saw as more dangerous than Porsche Prairie.
MoDOT has not released a list of which intersections it plans to upgrade in 2023. But even with a new push, collisions are still happening. At the end of April, an 80-year-old man died after driving his truck across a passive crossing in Warren County when he collided with a train. And just this week, a train derailed in Braymer. No injuries were reported and no hazardous materials were spilled there.