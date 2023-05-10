FILE: Scenes from the Amtrack derailment (copy)

Workers from many agencies were present following the Amtrak derailment on June 27, 2022, in Mendon. There were 243 passengers and 12 crew members on board.

 Kate Cassady/Missourian

Mendon is quiet.

It’s the type of town where farmland is passed through generations of a family. Fewer than 200 people stretch across the Missouri town. It’s so quiet, mostly stop signs are situated at the end of each street, not traffic lights.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Feature reporter for The Columbia Missourian, Spring 2021. Reporter, Anchor and Producer at KOMU 8 News. Studying broadcast journalism and political science. Contact me at aemf82@mail.missouri.edu.