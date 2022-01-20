JEFFERSON CITY — In 2020, as a record number of Missourians filed for unemployment, the state mistakenly granted payments to thousands of people who should not have been eligible, despite believing they were.
The Department of Labor has been trying to get that money back ever since.
In spring 2021, during the previous legislative session, members of the Republican-controlled House passed a bipartisan bill that instructed the department to stop collecting repayments. However, the bill did not make it through the Senate before the end of session. In July, House Democrats held a news conference to push for action on the issue.
Now, two senators are proposing bills to stop collection of any remaining funds. Sen. Lincoln Hough, R-Springfield, and Sen. Doug Beck, D-Affton, submitted two identical bills to the Senate Appropriations Committee on Thursday that would waive “the repayment of any unemployment benefits that were incorrectly but nonfraudulently distributed to claimants from the state unemployment compensation trust fund after March 27, 2020, but before December 31, 2020,” according to the bills’ texts.
While the number of people owing money or appealing is less than it was last session, due to payments and the conclusion of some appeals, it is still an issue, said Sen. Lauren Arthur, D-Kansas City.
“We’re getting fewer calls, but there are still people who have exhausted all of their options and don’t know where to go,” Arthur said.
Hough and Beck both emphasized that people received these payments “through no fault of their own.”
This renewed bipartisan effort could bring relief to those who still owe money to the department and to those in the midst of appeals.
Currently those who owe money are able to apply for a waiver for any overpayment of federal unemployment, but even if they are successful they would still owe for any state unemployment they mistakenly received. At the hearing, Benjamin Terrell, legislative liaison for the department, said there is currently “no state statute” that allows them to waive the state portion.
One Missourian in the process of appealing is Tracy Anglemeyer, who testified at the hearing. She is a longtime bus driver for the St. Louis Special School District. She said she was told by superiors at the district that, while drivers were furloughed due to schools being remote, they were eligible to apply for unemployment benefits. After she was approved and received money, she was later told she would need to give it back.
Anglemeyer was especially frustrated by the appeals process. When she calls the department, if she is able to speak with someone, it is often someone she has not spoken to before who tells her something different than she was told on previous calls.
“It was just a runaround,” she said.
She also said when appeals decisions are made, it is hard to know why they are accepted or denied. Looking at the drivers in her district, she has seen people in similar situations receive different results.
“It’s like we’re all in limbo, and there’s no help,” Anglemeyer said. “I’m just asking that somehow it gets fixed.”
Terrell later said that just because two cases seem similar does not mean they will have the same result.
“Everyone’s situation could be different, and we have to look at the facts of each circumstance,” he said.
This did not seem to satisfy Sen. Barbara Washington, D-Kansas City.
“The law doesn’t work if it’s not consistent,” she said. “We need to figure out why one person is totally approved and one is not, and it sounds like they don’t know why.”
Representatives from the Missouri Budget Project and Missouri AFL-CIO also testified in favor of the two bills.
As part of the executive branch, the Department of Labor answers to Gov. Mike Parson, who has repeatedly said the state should collect the money. His office did not respond to a request for comment.