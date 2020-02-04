Winter weather advisories in Missouri are creating a sense of high alert as Kansas City Chiefs fans from across the state were flocking to the Power & Light District downtown for the Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade on Wednesday morning.
Columbia is expected to be hit with four to six inches of snow from Wednesday through Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Snow began falling around 9 a.m.
Columbia Public Schools are not in session Wednesday, according to district spokesperson Michelle Baumstark.
MU officials announced Wednesday morning that no classes would be held after 1 p.m. and that the campus would close at that time because of the winter storm forecast. Columbia College's main campus was also closed and classes were cancelled Wednesday, according to spokesman Sam Fleury.
Kansas City is expected to receive two to three inches around the parade area, but accumulation will increase to three to five inches as drivers head east.
The parade is set to begin at 11:30 a.m. at Sixth Street and Grand Boulevard, heading south on Grand and then west on Pershing Road, ending at Union Station. There will then be a celebration rally held at Union Station at 1:30 p.m.
"I think everybody coming in for the parade won't have that big of an issue, but everyone leaving the parade definitely is gonna have some hazardous conditions on the roads," said National Weather Service Meteorologist Jimmy Barham.
Barham said fans can expect snow throughout the parade, but the heaviest snow will pick up around the start of the celebration rally.
"If they leave in the afternoon before sunset, they're probably gonna run into some pretty good snow rates along I-70 and Highway 50 as they go east, and I would expect hazardous conditions," he said.
Due to the weather, Sgt. Scott White, public information officer of the State Highway Patrol Troop F, which patrols 13 counties in mid-Missouri, said that there will be 45 officers on duty Wednesday.
"We're keeping an eye on both the Kansas City parade and also the winter weather," White said. "We would remind people that the weather potentially is going to be pretty poor (Wednesday) — if they do decide to go to the parade that they leave plenty early," he said.
Reflecting enthusiasm for the Chiefs, students across Kansas and Missouri have written petitions asking for class cancellations on Wednesday.
@Mizzou please don’t be like the chiefs and wait till the last minute to do something great.. cancel school on Wednesday!— Bobby Orr (@thebobbyorr) February 3, 2020
@Mizzou On behalf of the large KC student population, we Chiefs fans expect classes to be cancelled Wednesday so we can attend the @Chiefs parade Thanks in advance! #cancelclassmizzou #KCChiefs #SuperBowl2020— Delaney 🐯 (@dd_sisko) February 3, 2020
Students at Kansas State University, MU, Pittsburg State University, Northwest Missouri State University, Missouri Western University and University of Central Missouri have all created petitions to cancel classes through change.org.
The only university to announce Tuesday that it was canceling classes Wednesday was the University of Missouri-Kansas City. University officials said the closure was due to the bad weather forecast combined with the 2020 Super Bowl parade.
UMKC Alert: All UMKC campuses will be closed on Wednesday, Feb. 5, due to weather. An updated forecast for bad weather combined with the 2020 Super Bowl parade in downtown Kansas City to create unique challenges to holding class on Wednesday.— UMKC (@UMKC) February 4, 2020
"We were thrilled to watch the Chiefs beat the 49ers on Sunday and love that our campus community came out in force to support the state’s NFL team," MU spokesperson Christian Basi said. "While we are planning a campus celebration, likely later in the semester, we are not canceling classes."
For more information on the parade, visit the Kansas City Sports Commission and Foundation's website.
