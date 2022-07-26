A record rainfall Tuesday across the St. Louis metro led to flash flooding, road closures and multiple reports of submerged vehicles, as rescuers across the region scrambled to help people trapped on streets or in their homes.

St. Louis fire officials also reported one death: a person was killed around 10:30 a.m. in the area of Skinker Boulevard and Enright Avenue when their vehicle was submerged under several feet of water.

