VERSAILLES — Rural health care in Missouri needs help. From lack of access to lack of specialists, many patients who depend on rural health care face disadvantages to receiving the care they need.
“Access is one of the biggest problems,” Amanda Shipp, a doctor at Capital Region Physicians in Versailles, said. “It's everywhere from primary care all the way up through specialty and hospital care in Versailles.”
According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, 99 out of Missouri’s 114 counties are rural, and almost half — 45% — don’t have adequate access to necessary medical services.
Lack of providers
In places like Sullivan County and Morgan County — home to Versailles — there aren’t enough physicians in the community.
“We’re really facing a provider shortage in this area,” Shipp said. “We’ve actually lost several providers in just the last several years. A clinic closed, some other providers moved on, someone retired.
As a result, many rural communities aren’t able to provide 24-hour emergency care either.
“In Versailles, in specific, we don’t have any urgent care,” Shipp said. “Our clinics are only available normal business hours, Monday through Friday.”
Other rural areas in Missouri have no health care at all. There are some counties without a single doctor, nurse practitioner or other medical provider, Van Dyne said.
“They’re, in essence, deserts of care,” she said.
The situation has been getting worse. Ten rural hospitals closed in Missouri since 2014, according to the Missouri Hospital Association, part of a national trend.
Jason Chrisman, CEO of Sullivan County Memorial Hospital, said the absence of necessary facilities increases the need for the most basic health care providers.
“One of the things that every community needs is more primary care doctors, like urgent care centers,” Chrisman said. “We don’t have an urgent care.”
When lacking primary care doctors, Chrisman said many patients turn to the emergency room for non-urgent medical issues, which impacts ER traffic. It’s the same problem that happens in many urban areas with large pockets of low-income residents.
“It can bottleneck that,” Chrisman said. “And it can increase wait times.”
Shipp said patients who go to the emergency room for non-emergent situations can make it more difficult for those who are actually having an emergency.
“It’s pretty scary when you have a really sick child and you’re having to drive them an hour and a half to the closest emergency room,” Shipp said. “You don’t know how long you’re gonna have to wait for that kiddo to be seen.”
Shipp said her community needs more health care providers across the board.
“Short term, we just really need some more help,” Shipp said. “It's often hard to recruit doctors to rural areas.”
Both recruiting and retaining physicians and other health care providers in rural areas is difficult, Melissa Van Dyne, the executive director of the Missouri Rural Health Association, said. Part of this problem has to do with residency programs in Missouri.
A 2021 study from the Association of American Medical Colleges found that nearly half of the individuals who have completed their residency in Missouri are practicing as physicians in another state.
“There’s no guarantee that the doctors they train will actually stay where they’re trained, although that is definitely one of the goals,” Laura Morris, the associate program director for MU Health Care’s family medicine residency, said.
Too far for care
Van Dyne said transportation can also play a large role in accessing health care in rural areas.
“It’s one thing to be able to have a doctor in your community, but if you do not have reliable transportation in order to get there,” it adds another layer to the lack of access, Van Dyne said.
Shipp said that, especially when referring patients to specialists, most of them drive an hour and a half to Columbia.
“When you think about preventive care, it’s easier for someone who lives in the city to go to the hospital and get their mammogram done or get their colonoscopy done,” Shipp said. “It’s a little harder when you have to have someone drive you over an hour each way to get those tests done.”
The state Department of Health and Senior Services reported that Versailles is ranked sixth in the longest average time to a hospital among all locations in Missouri.
Farther north in Sullivan County, many of the same issues are prevalent.
“If somebody comes into my hospital, the array of what we can do for them is not as exorbitant as some of the bigger places,” Chrisman said.
The biggest medical center close to Sullivan County Memorial Hospital is about 45 minutes away in Kirksville. That’s better than the situation in Versailles, but Chrisman said it can still take a toll on patients.
“Nobody wants to drive 45 minutes to an hour to get a procedure done,” Chrisman said. “People who struggle from chronic pain, you know, those long car rides are very excruciating.”
The insurance problem
Van Dyne said insurance is another major roadblock in accessing health care for rural Missourians.
“We do have a large portion of Missourians that are either underinsured or uninsured,” Van Dyne said.
Missouri expanded Medicaid coverage in 2021, aiming to help more people afford health care. However, Van Dyne said there’s still a long way to go before many people can benefit from it.
“There’s still some education out there that needs to be done on if a person’s eligible for Medicaid or not,” Van Dyne said. “And we still have to work on getting those people enrolled in Medicaid.”
Health care reimbursement also presents a problem when it comes to providing people with the care they need. Health care providers will typically receive payment from insurance companies or the government that covers all or part of the cost of giving a medical service to a patient.
But reimbursement rates are often low and don’t cover a provider’s cost. And in the case of uninsured patients, health care providers often end up providing care for free.
“That has definitely been a detriment to hospital sustainability,” Van Dyne said. “We always ask for the hospitals to just get reimbursed, at least at the rate that it costs them to do business, and they do not.”
Possible solutions
Morris said a potential solution to increase the retention of physicians in Missouri, especially rural areas, would be to expand rural residency programs.
“The only way to increase the likelihood that doctors will go back and train or go back and practice in rural places is either to be from a rural place, or to do some part or as many parts of their training in a rural location as possible,” Morris said.
MU’s School of Medicine has a rural pipeline program aimed to bridge the gap between rural and urban access to opportunity in the medical field. Its goal is to admit more people from small Missouri towns to medical school if they’re attending college in the state.
“We have to look at who we bring in to start training in the first place,” Morris said. “If all we do is admit kids from big cities and privileged backgrounds who qualify because they have high test scores, and then we expect that somehow those folks are going to turn into small town doctors, they’re not.”
This upcoming school year, MU’s School of Medicine is starting the first rural residency program in the state. It will send two family medicine doctors-in-training to a clinic in Sedalia.
Even though the goal of this program is to help solve rural health care disparities, Morris said more of these programs are hard to start.
“The federal regulations and the way that this is funded is the main limitation that keeps new programs from starting or prevents programs that are already established from expanding,” Morris said.
Receiving more federal funding to get more students and residents into rural spaces to train could be a solution to making rural health care more robust. But finding one singular solution is just like chipping off the tip of an iceberg.
“This is such a complex issue, because a lot of this circles back to the construction of rural health systems,” Morris said. “They can’t keep people employed, they can’t keep the lights on, they’re not getting reimbursed enough. All of that is deeply rooted into some of the flaws of the American health system.”
Expanding medical care in rural Missouri is something that many health care providers in the state believe is vital. Accomplishing this goal is something that Chrisman said would give his community the opportunity to thrive.
“Would I love to see us grow and be able to provide more services for our community? Yes,” Chrisman said. “Because that’s what our community needs. Our community deserves that.”