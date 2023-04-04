JEFFERSON CITY — Two bills targeting issues growing out of the COVID-19 epidemic got a hearing Tuesday in the Senate Emerging Issues Committee.
SB 169 would restrict public entities from enforcing COVID-19 vaccinations while also providing employees protection from employers seeking to impose vaccination requirements. HB 730 restricts local entities from imposing a moratorium on evictions, addressing complaints raised by property owners during the pandemic.
The sponsor of SB 169, Sen. Ben Brown, R-Washington, said he wants to create exemptions from medical requirements for employees with sincere religious objections or with medical conditions verified by a physician.
Speakers testifying on behalf of Missouri hospitals said they are worried that the bill could harm their mission to safeguard their patients and the proposal could force them out of business.
SB 169 states that no public entity can demand that any person receive a COVID-19 vaccine, deny rights or public services on the basis of COVID vaccination, or impose penalties based on that status. For the private sector, any employer that demands treatment in violation of the law will assume liability for injuries endured by an employee as result of the mandate.
Though most of his colleagues in support of the bill spoke of COVID-19 therapies as the target items for SB 169, Committee Chairman Sen. Justin Brown, R-Rolla, expressed his confusion with the bill's impact. Brown described himself as a business owner, one whose enterprise requires vaccination as a condition for employment. Brown asked, “Does this language affect other vaccinations like we require of our employees?”
Kara Corches of the Missouri Chamber of Commerce said she was under the impression that the bill will affect other, less controversial medical requirements. Corches described the language of the bill as “dangerous precedent” that could undo requirements for rabies or tetanus shots for example.
“Our stance is pretty simple. Let businesses decide,” she said.
Dave Dillon of the Missouri Hospital Association told the Missourian that the bill could create a "right to employment" in the "exceptional" cases and conditions of health care work; and that these rules could "create a host of problems for the running of our hospitals."
"If you're a nurse that serves those with weakened or completely compromised immune systems, (lack of vaccination) should be a cause for you not to work in that environment," he said.
Dillon said that many Missouri hospitals already have their own policies which provide exceptions, but that they’re more appropriately applied. SB 169 could throw into question whether a hospital can decide which workers are eligible for these exemptions.
A hospital should be able to determine that some employees aren’t eligible based on their responsibility to vulnerable patients, whereas a data-entry clerk can claim exemption without the same problems, he said. “There are very good reasons that hospitals are exceptional cases in this discussion.”
Megan Travis Henderson of MHA and Nikki Strong of the Missouri Health Care Association urged the committee that a mismatch between federal and state regulations on employee medical histories could be catastrophic. If the federal government discovered a lack of compliance with its standards, "we would have 90 days to fix the problem, and if you don't, your doors close," said Henderson.
Henderson described compliance with federal regulations as "what allows a hospital to accept Medicare money," and to cooperate with private insurance. Without these forces, Henderson said she was confident that hospitals would falter and access to care would be significantly reduced.
Sponsor of HB 730 Rep. Chris Brown, R-Kansas City, said that "this bill is in no way unsympathetic to renters," but that "the bottom line is that Bank of America still expects (landlords) to pay up at the end of every month."
Brown described the federal imposition of an eviction moratorium as "a clear, arbitrary seizure of private property," and "an illegal act that should not have happened."
Brown described both eviction moratoriums and a provision in the bill barring local governments from mandating residential inspections of rental property before it is sold as infringing upon property rights.