JEFFERSON CITY — Two bills targeting issues growing out of the COVID-19 epidemic got a hearing Tuesday in the Senate Emerging Issues Committee. 

SB 169 would restrict public entities from enforcing COVID-19 vaccinations while also providing employees protection from employers seeking to impose vaccination requirements. HB 730 restricts local entities from imposing a moratorium on evictions, addressing complaints raised by property owners during the pandemic. 

  • Clayton Vickers is a graduate student at the University of Missouri Journalism School, and through his education there he aspires to become a public-affairs journalist of great renown.

    Clayton is working in Jefferson City to cover the ongoings of the state legislature and the stories within the community that matter to Missourians. He hopes to utilize his political science background to step into government-accountability reporting that places power into the hands of constituents (at any scale).

    Clayton will graduate with his master's degree in Spring of 2024 after completing an internship with a reputable publication.

  • Fred Anklam Jr. manages state government reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

