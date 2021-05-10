JEFFERSON CITY — Representatives spent Monday tacking on amendments to a health care bill.
With the session ending Friday, representatives have spent a great deal of time and energy loading up bills that come to the chamber with amendments that reflect legislation that has been unable to be passed thus far.
Rep. Jonathan Patterson, R-Lee’s Summit, introduced Senate Bill 403, sponsored by Sen. Bob Onder, R-Lake St. Louis, and said the provisions included are ones that both sides of the aisle can get behind.
The bill includes proposals that would create a less restrictive vaccine passport ban than was initially proposed and require prisons to provide feminine hygiene products to those in need.
Representatives from both parties proposed health care amendments to the generally noncontroversial bill right off the bat.
House Amendment 1, among around 20 other amendments that were adopted, changes the existing language in the bill concerning vaccine passports.
The bill originally included language that would have put restrictions on private businesses’ ability to require vaccine passports. It also does not specify that the passports only refer to COVID-19 vaccinations, not all diseases.
Rep. Justin Hill, R-St. Charles, called the original “pretty far-reaching.”
Patterson’s amendment modified the vaccine passport ban so that it would not apply to private businesses.
“We don’t want the government to tell the businesses what they can and cannot do. That’s very anti-free market,” Hill said. “But we can tell the government what to do.”
Another notable amendment agreed on concerns dentists’ ability to administer vaccines in emergency situations, like in the case of COVID-19. The amendment requires dentists, if they choose, to be trained to administer vaccinations and taught how to store them.
Rep. LaKeySha Bosley, D-St. Louis, proposed an amendment to help curb the high maternal mortality rate in the state.
The amendment would prolong Medicaid coverage for mothers who are part of the “Show-Me Healthy Babies” program. As of now, these mothers have 60 days, or 3 months, of coverage after they give birth, while their babies are covered for a whole year. Bosley’s amendment makes it so mothers have the same time-frame of coverage as their children, so if they need mental health assistance, they can get it.
Republicans and Democrats agreed these mothers deserve extended coverage.
Patterson said that when someone has a baby to take care of, that person has to be healthy themselves.
Rep. Barbara Phifer, D-St. Louis, supported the amendment and said “mental health provisions for new moms are really, really important.”
“The physical toll of child birth, and then taking care of newborns, is something that is often underestimated,” Phifer said.
The amendment was adopted.
Another Senate health care bill was debated on the floor. Rep. Phil Christofanelli, R-St. Peters, handled Senate Bill 64, legislation that ensures needle exchange programs can thrive in the state by legalizing them.
Christofanelli said such programs have shown great success across the country in reducing rates of dangerous diseases spreading to communities due to usage of dirty needles.
House members approved it but also added an amendment to the bill, so it must go back to the Senate for final approval.