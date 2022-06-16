Robert Quick is a “Cold War vet,” and while he didn’t see actual combat, he did see harsh scenes such as peacetime helicopter crashes and graphic training videos that he said weigh on his mental health.
Sometimes those thoughts “rear their ugly heads,” he said.
In 2011, Quick started going to his local Department of Veterans Affairs facility, Jefferson Barracks in St. Louis, for mental health support.
Quick now meets with an on-site counselor once every three months. The number of mental health professionals on staff at St. Louis VA facilities has increased since Quick started attending almost a decade ago.
The increases are due in part to VA initiatives, and they've happened at VA facilities across Missouri. The Kansas City and Columbia VAs have hired more psychologists and mental health counselors as part of a national increase that's been occurring since at least 2010.
Quick said he's an example of the benefits of good VA care, and his experience has been a positive one. Still, he knows veteran suicide is a continuing, pressing problem.
“(Suicide) is the veterans' pandemic,” Quick said.
Congress has passed multiple pieces of legislation to improve suicide prevention efforts through the VA since the mid-2000s. Nevertheless, national veteran suicide rates aren’t consistently decreasing. Missouri experienced a near 10% spike from 2017 to 2018 and a 1% drop in 2019, the latest year for which data is available.
In Missouri, the number of veteran deaths by suicide was 156 in 2017. That jumped to 192 the next year. The national numbers have fluctuated between roughly 6,250 and 6,650 veteran deaths by suicide annually since 2014.
It's difficult to figure out why increasing mental health programs have failed to make a dent in veterans' suicides, Rajeev Ramchand, co-director of Rand’s Epstein Family Veterans Policy Research Institute, said. Many programs administered through the VA are evidence-based, Ramchand said, but there is no one predictor or cause of suicide, and the general rarity of suicide makes it hard to study. Plus, not all veterans use VA health care.
“I just want to acknowledge our evidence base is limited,” Ramchand said, “and it’s partially limited because of how hard it is to study scientifically and statistically.”
The VA has designated suicide prevention as its No. 1 clinical priority, releasing a national strategy in 2018. Matthew Miller, executive director for VA suicide prevention, dedicated himself to the effort after a friend died by suicide.
As a vet himself, Miller said working with the VA was one way to contribute to a solution. Many experts agree the VA is making progress in taking veteran suicide seriously.
The VA budget for mental health services increased around $6 billion from fiscal year 2006 through 2019, according to a May 2021 report from the Government Accountability Office. The amount has increased each year since, with the VA's budget request for 2023 being nearly $14 billion. The mental health care budget includes suicide prevention measures.
“VHA is very appropriately, and I think graciously, funded by Congress and by the taxpayer,” Miller said, “to do what we need to do and are expected to do within mental health and suicide prevention.”
The Joshua Omvig Veterans Suicide Prevention Act, passed in 2007, spear-headed VA's suicide prevention program. For example, the legislation required staff be trained in identifying suicide risk factors in veterans. Local suicide prevention teams also have been created under the program.
A November 2021 Government Accountability Office report found that increased efforts in suicide prevention lead to increased workload for the teams. That increase stretched staff, and the VA’s benchmark assessment for staffing levels didn’t account for that extra workload, according to the report.
The GAO issued recommendations for how the VA assesses staffing levels, and those recommendations have been followed. However, it’s still too soon to know what impact that has had, Alyssa Hundrup, a director of health care at the GAO and author of the report, said. Hundrup testified in November 2021 before a subcommittee of the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform.
“Anything they can do to really understand what’s working and where they need to be making improvements and investing, not just more, but smartly, that’s our hope that we can help bring some clarity to that,” Hundrup told the Missouri News Network.
Another program, Recovery Engagement and Coordination for Health — Veterans Enhanced Treatment (REACH VET), uses statistical modeling and veterans' medical records to identify those at risk of suicide. The program was one Ramchand noted as positive, and a VA research study earlier this year found REACH VET led to more suicide prevention measures and completed doctors' appointments.
Still, the difficulty in studying suicide makes understanding what works for prevention difficult. Sometimes prevention efforts may have cracks, and veterans can fall through. REACH VET is designed to identify those in the top 0.1% of suicide risk.
Kansas City attorney Shawn Lee represents veterans as part of his practice, and one time he had a client experiencing a mental health crisis. Lee wanted to know what measures were in place to help those actively in crisis, and he found REACH VET.
After looking into the program, Lee noticed his client wasn't flagged despite showing multiple risk factors. Like Quick, Lee is a veteran who said the VA has done a good job of providing access to mental health care, in his own experience. That experience, however, isn't universal.
“I think that algorithm is a necessary piece of technology when you consider the world we live in,” Lee said of the system to identify risk factors. “Maybe it doesn’t get every single person right, but it does crawl around those medical records, flagging people who are in need.”
While the VA is a federal agency, Missouri has its own department for veterans' services. The Missouri Veterans Commission has a program, the Veterans Benefits Portal, that allows veterans to access mental health resources online.
Last year, Gov. Mike Parson joined the Governor's Challenge, a partnership between the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration and the VA, that calls on states to implement suicide prevention efforts.
But as far as state legislation goes, the Missouri General Assembly hasn't done much. A bill last session that would have tasked the Missouri Veterans Commission with expanding suicide prevention efforts failed to pass.
The National Conference of State Legislatures compiled a sample of state-level efforts passed around the country, none of which were in Missouri. For example, a law in Washington state requires all medical professionals to undergo veteran-specific suicide prevention training.
That’s one benefit to using VA care: Training within the organization provides staff with the language and skills necessary for working with veterans, Miller said. It's called cultural competency, or the ability to speak with an awareness of a specific culture and people, Ramchand said.
Both Quick and Lee say the staff and medical professionals that provide care to them are attuned to veterans' specific needs.
“They speak veteran,” Quick said, “and they have a very strong understanding of the trials and tribulations in being a veteran”
Most veterans won't receive mental health care unless they seek it. A national stigma surrounding mental illness is one barrier that prevents folks from walking through the door, though Miller said that stigma may be waning.
Furthermore, the VA has at times confiscated firearms from those who struggle with mental health, and the department has been at the heart of numerous lawsuits for wrongful death. These are examples that some veterans point to as stigma.
“It’s generally well known within the military and within veterans' circles that if you have a problem, you go to the doctor,” Lee said. “Now, some of the stigmas I think do exist center around quality of care.”
Still, there are veterans such as Quick who use and benefit from VA mental health care.
After 11 years of visiting Jefferson Barracks, he’s met with a host of “how are you doing’s?” coming from everyone from janitors to medical professionals, he said. One of the walls inside the facility bears a sign reading “It takes the courage of a warrior to ask for help.”
It’s a mark of the nonjudgmental and stigma-free environment Quick feels his VA offers. And when those thoughts and images from the past “rear their ugly heads,” he knows where to go.
“My opportunity to talk to my clinician once every quarter gives me a great opportunity to share these feelings,” Quick said. “She does exactly what I preach other people to do, you know. She validates my service, my reasons for being here, my children and family, and she leaves me with that warm and fuzzy you’re looking for in the 11th hour.”