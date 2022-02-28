JEFFERSON CITY — A violent offender registry would track paroled murderers in Missouri if proposed legislation passes.
Under the bill, first- and second-degree murderers would be identified on a map like sex offenders are, but with a few key differences. Unlike sex offenders, those on the violent offender registry would have the chance to be removed from the registry after their parole was up.
Rep. Lane Roberts, R-Joplin, sponsored the bill, HB 1705. He brought someone from his hometown to speak on the matter, Mona Caylor, who lost her sister. Caylor placed a picture of her sister in front of her as she testified.
Her sister was killed by a man who was convicted of second-degree murder and had violated his parole. He should have been in jail, but he was working as a contractor.
“At the end of his confession, he said ‘that’s all folks,’ like it was a comedy bit,” Caylor said.
Caylor said more people could benefit from knowing there's a murderer next door. She used Kansas as an example of a state that has an extensive violent offender registry.
But not everyone agreed with the proposal. Rep. Rasheen Aldridge, D-St. Louis, spoke about the "black cloud" a registry could cast over people who suffer from mental illness.
"My concern is we say we're giving people a second chance, but we're not giving them the services or mental help they need," Aldridge said.
Within the bill, there's a clause that would put people who have pleaded not guilty to first- or second-degree murder by reason of insanity on the same level as people who committed murder with intent. In other words, people who have not been found guilty of first- or second-degree murder could end up mixed in with those who have been.
“Does it matter why people killed someone? No," Roberts said. "Are the victims less dead? No. Are the people less at risk? No.”