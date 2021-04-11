Despite a decades-long decline in rural towns, Fayette has maintained a relatively stable population. Its 2019 count was 2,693 — five more than in 2010, 100 fewer than in 2000, according to census data.
Being the seat of Howard County helps. Hosting Central Methodist University, home for more than 1,100 students, helps more. Beyond the numbers, some of its residents talk of sitting down for a meal at Emmett’s Kitchen and Tap or taking in a football game with a beer at The Nest.
J.B. Waggoner attended Central Methodist, left to earn a master’s degree, then came back to raise his family. “If we didn’t like it, we wouldn’t stay here,” Waggoner said.
Cana Conrow has been here her whole life. She took the leap from teaching into opening her own storefront, the Gold Apple Boutique, in 2019. “People are very supportive and trusting, but you have to be careful that you’re always putting them first and taking good care of them,” Conrow said.
Meet some other Fayette residents who like — no, love — living there.
Debra MillerThere is something about Fayette’s small-town charm that has kept Debra Miller coming back for more than 22 years. “I love this town. I love this company that I work for, I could talk about it all day long,” she said.
Miller is the chief executive officer for Endless Options, a nonprofit organization that provides services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Endless Options staff help clients be a part of their community and assist them in finding jobs in their district. The organization was founded in 1982.
Miller graduated from MU in 1980 with a bachelor’s degree in education. She started working in Columbia at Woodhaven, another nonprofit company that supports those with disabilities. Two years after she graduated, a couple of Miller’s co-workers asked if she wanted to join them in creating a new organization in a small town about 40 minutes north of Columbia. “When you’re 23, you can do anything, and so here I am, all these years later,” Miller said.
Always feeling safe is Miller’s favorite part about living in Fayette. After growing up in south St. Louis, she enjoys the luxury of being able to start her car outside in the morning when it’s cold or feeling safe enough to bring groceries in at night.
“Fayette is somewhere between Mayberry, from the old ‘Andy Griffith Show,’ and ‘Peyton Place,’” Miller said.
Kevin OethOn Tuesday evenings, Kevin Oeth can be found covering the local Falcons high school basketball game. You can find him earlier on the same day attending the Fayette City Council meeting via Zoom. On Friday mornings, he’ll be conducting a staff meeting at City Hall and then, in the evening, reporting on more high school sports.
Oeth wears two hats: one as the mayor of Fayette and the other as the sports editor for The Fayette Advertiser.
“It’s a pretty neat little town,” he said. “When we moved here almost five years ago, for the first time, at that point my wife and I had been married 34 years, we felt like we were home.”
He didn’t plan to enter politics.
In January 2020, Oeth and the former mayor “got to talking, and within the span of about two weeks, I had probably 20 different people approach me saying, ‘We think you’d be a good mayor; we’d like to get you going on this,’” he said.
Tyler Griffith, Fayette’s city administrator, said Oeth entered a troubled town hall: The city was facing a $150,000 fine for failure to submit a financial audit. “He was able to lead us through that really by being transparent with everyone; transparency was his focus.” Sidewalk renovation and a sewer project have also been big agenda items.
Oeth used to write the sports section for his high school’s newspaper, and he figured,“Why not give the job at the Fayette Advertiser a shot as well?” “I am nowhere close to where I need to be, but every paper I can see where I’m getting a little closer … it’s been a blast, I’ve loved doing it.”
The Advertiser’s publisher, Justin Addison, said he and Oeth have set boundaries between politician and journalist. “If you talk about something in closed session, you cannot tell me, even if I ask,” Addison said.
It’s working out for Oeth. “I don’t know how familiar you are with Fayette. It’s a wonderful little town, and the people are genuine. They’ll tell you what they think, but for the most part they want to look out for you. They want the best for everybody.”
Roger DrakeRoger Drake has been the president of CMU since 2013 and has seen the community of Fayette and CMU grow and change through the years.
CMU and Fayette have a “long-standing connection” said Drake, and when a positive change is made at the university, it almost always has a positive impact on Fayette as well.
Businesses in Fayette rely on CMU students and parents and are typically more successful when students are on campus. Drake was recently told that a local flower shop has “25% less sales during summer and winter break.”
Because Fayette is such a small town, Traci Earl, a server at Emmett’s Kitchen and Tap, says there aren’t “a whole lot of places to sit down as a family in Fayette.” The restaurant gets significantly more crowded on family weekend, move-in weekend or other big weekends to come visit campus.
The university also tries to go above and beyond in volunteer-based community involvement. Greek life and other organizations put on fundraisers for local businesses, and Drake said those businesses are grateful for their support.
Mikaela Schlueter, Zian Trober, and Emma Boyle contributed to this report.