Volunteers in 'East 24' group coordinate to develop former rail bed

The restaurant Bistro at the Mill in front of MFA Feed Mill

The restaurant Bistro at the Mill in front of MFA Feed Mill on July 25 in Gerald. The Bistro at the Mill building has been there over 100 years.

 Jia Wu/Missourian
Download PDF Rock Island Trail: Forging Ahead (Gerald copy)

GERALD — Linda Trest describes how a group of about a dozen volunteers spent a Saturday morning in early July clearing debris from the former railroad corridor in her hometown of Gerald.

“We had weed eaters and pole saws and chainsaws and got saplings cut down,” Trest said.

Download PDF rock_island_draft_gerald.pdf
Kids play with each other in front of the Bistro at the Mill

Kids play with one other in front of the Bistro at the Mill restaurant on July 25 in Gerald. The house was built over 100 years ago and became a restaurant in 2014.
The Bistro’s owner and the advocate for the Rock Island Trail

The Bistro at the Mill’s owner and the advocate for the Rock Island Trail Cary Parker points to the train shown in the old picture of the house on July 25 in Gerald. The train was removed around 1970, and years after that the old railroad was also abandoned.
A Self-Serve vegetable cart on the side of the main road

A self-serve vegetable cart on the side of the main road on July 25 in Gerald. “If you are truly in need and cannot pay for the items, please take what you need” is written on the board on the cart.
The old railroad bridge is abandoned

The old railroad bridge is abandoned on Bob Estes’ land on July 25 in Gerald. The bridge would need to be turned into a trail in the future.
Mark Schaeperkoetter shows how the old railroad were cut and buried

Mark Schaeperkoetter shows how the old railroad was cut and buried under the main road on July 25 in Gerald. Schaeperkoetter is a retired banker and he founded the Rock Island Trail group “East 24.” He said this program may take a very long time but he’s willing to do something for it.
A road shows where the direction of the old truck trail

A road shows where the direction of the old truck trail was on July 25 in Gerald. This part of the old trail connects to the trail bridge in Bob Estes’s farm.
  • Graduate student studying investigative journalism, government reporting and public policy. Reporting for the Missouri News Network on a project, funded by the Stanton Foundation, that explores the impact of state government on Missouri residents.

