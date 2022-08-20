FILE: A member of the National Guard stands in front of the Capitol Building in Jefferson City

A member of the National Guard stands in front of the Capitol on June 1, 2020, in Jefferson City. The National Guard was called in during a protest held on the Capitol grounds, standing in a line around the building. 

 Tristen Rouse/Missourian

The Missouri National Guard would become its own entity in state government rather than being a part of the Department of Public Safety, under a proposal voters will be asked to approve Nov. 8.

Supporters of the proposed amendment to the state constitution, known as Amendment 5, say the measure would put the National Guard more directly under the control of the governor's office.

