The steps of the state Capitol crowded with more people than usual Wednesday as Missourians flooded to Jefferson City to advocate for disability awareness.

Disability Awareness Day came in conjunction with ten bills between the House and Senate that would impact people with disabilities. Among the bills are some that pertain to fair employment and transportation.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Reporter covering the city/county and state government. Studying reporting and written journalism with a minor in political science. Reach me at a.feinberg@mail.missouri.edu and on Twitter @alliefeinberg.

  • Spring 2023 State Government Reporter, and undergraduate student studying print and digital journalism. Reach me at bcm7fc@umsystem.edu

  • Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at sofizeman@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you