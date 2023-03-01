The steps of the state Capitol crowded with more people than usual Wednesday as Missourians flooded to Jefferson City to advocate for disability awareness.
Disability Awareness Day came in conjunction with ten bills between the House and Senate that would impact people with disabilities. Among the bills are some that pertain to fair employment and transportation.
Although the Capitol has hosted Disability Awareness Day for years, advocates Julie and Chris Worth said there's a renewed energy in 2023.
"As people with disabilities, we are used to being controlled by systems. COVID added another layer to that," Chris Worth said. "This is our way of saying, 'we're here, we're home.'"
They added that with this new energy comes a new acknowledgment of the vivaciousness of their community.
"We have gifts and talents that move beyond the disability, but are also informed by the disability ... We embrace our disability; it makes me who I am," said Chris Worth.
HB 970, sponsored by state Rep. Melanie Stinnett, R-Springfield, expands coverage of the Ticket to Work Health Assurance Program, which provides medical assistance to employed people with disabilities who meet certain qualifications like asset limits and earned net and gross income calculations.
A similar bill was read last session but did not make it out of committee.
Jeff Johnson, a member of People First of Boone County, said people with disabilities don't want pity, but rather resources to level the playing field.
"Certain people that work in the legislature see people with intellectual disabilities (as) wanting a handout ... we want people to be equal," he said. "When I say 'a hand up,' that means (government) gives us the tools to work our way up."
Johnson was adamant about transportation being one of those tools.
HB 4, sponsored by state Rep. Cody Smith, R-Carthage, allocates both state and federal funds to the Missouri Department of Transportation with goals of improving public transportation for people with disabilities and people who are elderly.
State Rep. Sherri Gallick, R-Belton brought a family to the House floor who she advocated for. She knocked on their door when she was campaigning, and learned of their struggle to get a member of their family into a residential care facility.
"They ran into roadblock after roadblock. I kept in touch with (them) every two or three weeks to try to learn about their journey," she said. "I got to see the highs and lows that they went through."
Attendants rallied in the rotunda where they chanted: "We are the people and this is our house."
Jason Mize, also a member of People First of Boone County, said the group is impacting legislation that affects people with disabilities.
"We try to make a difference on changing bills around where we know what we're doing," he said.
HB 970 was passed out of committee Wednesday, and HB 4 was referred to the House Budget Committee in mid-February.
