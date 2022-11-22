 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

What Happened to Rezwan

What Happened to Rezwan

About the story

This story, a partnership between ProPublica and The Kansas City Star, is based on dozens of hours of interviews with the Kohistanis, other newly arrived Afghans, the local Islamic community, church volunteers, Rezwan’s classmates, school officials, law enforcement officers, employees at the International Institute and RAISE, and federal resettlement officials and experts. We also relied on a variety of records obtained through public records requests, including subcontracting agreements, school emails, Rezwan’s final autopsy report and video documenting his last days.

We reviewed death records, scene photos, police reports, surveillance footage from inside Webb City High School, Rezwan’s social media posts and his mobile phone data usage.

We published photos and texts from Rezwan with the consent of the Kohistani family.

Editor's Note

A warning to readers: This story contains content relating to suicide. 

On the last day of Rezwan Kohistani’s life, he ate lunch alone.

Three other boys were at his table in the high school cafeteria, two of their trays touching Rezwan’s, surveillance video shows. They laughed among themselves, seemingly oblivious to their classmate, even after one of the boys accidentally knocked over Rezwan’s milk carton.

Lemar Kohistani and one of his sons visit a local park

Lemar Kohistani and one of his sons often go to the local park and feed the fish.
Lemar with his surviving children

Lemar and the family’s surviving children at their home in Missouri.
Webb City High School

Webb City High School
Reswan's younger brother sits outside the home

Rezwan’s younger brother outside the family’s home in southwestern Missouri.
Lemar and his family load a moving truck

Lemar and the family’s surviving children at their home in Missouri.
Lemar prays at his home

Lemar prays on the balcony of his home the night before he left with his family for Texas.
Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you