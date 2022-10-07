 Skip to main content
When it rains: How the Mississippi River Basin is handling increased rainfall, flooding

When it Rains is a special series from the Mississippi River Basin Ag & Water Desk, an independent reporting network based at MU, in partnership with Report For America and the Society of Environmental Journalists, funded by the Walton Family Foundation. 

After floods hammered St. Louis and eastern Kentucky this summer, the Ag & Water Desk wanted to know: Is rainfall increasing in the Mississippi River basin? We worked with the nonprofit research group Climate Central to produce new data analyses on this question. The answer was “yes.” 

