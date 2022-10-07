When it rains: How the Mississippi River Basin is handling increased rainfall, flooding

When it Rains is a special series from the Mississippi River Basin Ag & Water Desk, an independent reporting network based at MU, in partnership with Report For America and the Society of Environmental Journalists, funded by the Walton Family Foundation.
After floods hammered St. Louis and eastern Kentucky this summer, the Ag & Water Desk wanted to know: Is rainfall increasing in the Mississippi River basin? We worked with the nonprofit research group Climate Central to produce new data analyses on this question. The answer was “yes.”
The Mississippi River basin is getting wetter as climate change brings era of extreme rain and floods
The late-July storms that devastated St. Louis and eastern Kentucky helped show the risks of a hotter and wetter climate.
Choosing to stay or go is difficult – and that’s if communities even get a fair shot at pulling it off.
A hotter atmosphere is causing rain to fall in harder bursts, pushing back planting seasons and drowning crops.
Adapting to the Mississippi River's increased flow and subsequent flooding by using natural, less manufactured ways.
Frequently asked questions and answers about environmental impacts on the Mississippi River Basin