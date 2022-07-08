The Missouri River is flooded with benefits.
The more than 2,300-mile river irrigates 2 million acres of farmland, flows through 36 hydropower plants, stocks water supplies across the region, affords waterways for 5 million tons of cargo annually and is a hub for recreational activities such as fishing, hunting and boating.
The river affects commerce, recreation, electricity and agriculture.
A news release from the Army Corps of Engineers in May said dry conditions throughout the river basin led to a 1.5 million acre-foot runoff in April, just 51% of the average.
But does that matter?
Among those who say “yes” is Eileen Williamson, a public affairs specialist with the corps who said the corps this year is experiencing some of its driest conditions in recent memory.
On the other hand, Mark Fuchs, a National Weather Service senior hydrologist, reported minor flooding along parts of the river near St. Louis.
Bluntly, the river is unpredictable.
Meteorologists and forecasters compile loads of data to project how climate events will affect the river, yet there are hundreds of seasonal and geographical influences that skew even the most confident predictions.
Adam Hartman, a weather service meteorologist, said drought especially “is a complicated beast.”
Low water hampers navigation
“The river gets its water from various sources,” Hartman said.
Among typical graces of Mother Nature such as rain, snowpack runoff (more on that later) and generous downstream flows from feeder rivers, there are six reservoirs across the northern Plains in South Dakota, North Dakota and Montana that hold water, which the corps can release into the river.
Throughout the past two years, the northern Plains have been experiencing drought conditions, Hartman said.
The corps announced June 9 in a seasonal report that the drought is not expected to make its way to Missouri anytime soon — with the exception of some northwestern regions.
That does not mean Missouri is immune to the drought’s consequences.
Gavin’s Point Dam in South Dakota is the final and most southeastern reservoir that releases water into the river. Williamson said the corps is now making minimum releases of water into the river to sustain barge navigation.
Sometimes, Mother Nature does not provide enough water to support full navigation, so the corps has to restrict the releases to meet a minimum capacity for navigation, she said.
The corps confirmed in the June 9 report that it was officially maintaining minimum-service flow support and shortening the flow support season.
Steve Engemann, president of Hermann Sand & Gravel Inc., said in an email that the biggest challenge with low water on the river is sustaining the draft for barge navigation. The draft is how much of a barge is submerged in the water from the weight of the cargo onboard.
The corps maintains a 9-foot minimum draft to support navigation, but Engemann said that is not always guaranteed. If the water is not at least 9 feet deep, barges could encounter snags, sandbars or the bottom of the river during travel.
The corps advertises navigation season to begin April 1, but Engemann said the water usually runs deep enough to start earlier.
“Normally we start on March 1. This year was March 28,” he said. “This year was the latest start we had.”
Engemann said his crew has had to load less cargo this season because of the low releases from Gavins Point Dam.
Excess rain usually helps with low releases, and this year especially, the rain has been helpful, he said.
“With no rain, it is painful.”
The rain that allows Engemann to navigate his barge while the river is low is the same rain that is causing Fuchs to observe some flooding near St. Louis.
“We have some minor flooding going on along the Missouri (River), and that’s kind of interesting,” Fuchs said. “We had drought in the northern Plains and northern Rockies and the headwaters of the Missouri River — and now the likelihood of flooding.”
Jay Rudy, a river engineer with the corps, said: “There’s been enough rain that’s been going on in Missouri and Kansas that the level of the river is still above what we would consider normal for this time of the year.”
But segments of the river that are farther north and west are desperate for whatever Mother Nature has to offer, including the large snowpack in the northern Rockies.
“Snowpack” is used to describe the snow that exists until warmer weather turns it into water. The water then runs off into the river. Hartman said the river relies on the snowpack from the Rockies along with the general rainfall runoff in the northern Plains.
But the northern Plains and Rockies have been dried out for two years, and many forecasters predict that the conditions will continue into the next.
Hartman said if the drought continues, the negative effects could expand.
Hydropower and agriculture impacted
Hartman pointed out agricultural concerns mostly, how the effects would extend into livestock, crop growth and other parts of general farming.
“Depending on when the drought occurs, you could get stunted crop growth and reduced crop yields,” he said.
Hartman noted that low stream flows make it more difficult to stock ponds, decrease the water supply for livestock and complicate the crop irrigation process.
“If you’re a rancher, this is the time of year when your grasses grow and you’re able to sustain livestock,” he said.
Reduced yields and reduced forage mean there could be very little for livestock to feed on, he said.
Low release rates also mean less water flowing through the corps’ hydropower plants.
The corps’ June 9 report said the average annual total power production of the hydropower plants is 9.4 billion kilowatts per hour (kWh). This year, the total power produced was 7.1 billion kWh, 25% less than the average.
“When we release water from the reservoirs, nearly all of it is released through the power house,” Williamson said in an email. “More than 90 percent of the releases from the main stem (upstream) dams generate power.”
She said the drought affects the amount of water in the reservoirs, which stifles the amount of power produced.
“Our releases are lower, so the amount of water released through the power house is lower and generates less power,” she said.
Impacts like this are usually correlated with major weather phenomena like La Niña, so why is this drought in particular staying around so long?
Fuchs said, “We really don’t have a clear idea at all as to how much rain we’re going to get and exactly when it’ll fall — both factors are very critical as to how much (water) the rivers wind up getting.”
Fuchs said that rain patterns are less predictable in the summer, which makes it difficult to determine how much water will run off into the river.
“A lot of what has led to the drought conditions across the Plains over the past couple years can be attributed to the multiyear La Niña,” Hartman said.
La Niña triple dip
La Niña, an occurrence much less common than its cousin El Niño, is extremely complex. It affects rain, wind and global temperatures, according to National Geographic.
While the impacts of La Niña have been highly variable throughout history, events like the Dust Bowl and a severe Midwest drought in 1988 are believed to have been caused by La Niña.
Typically, La Niña is cyclical — the effects begin in spring, peak in winter and weaken again as spring reproaches. However, the phenomenon is sticking around a little longer than usual, Hartman said.
In 2020, La Niña did not develop until August, and it remained present through two consecutive winters. This is known as a “double dip” and is the third time that it has happened in the 21st century, Hartman said.
Right now, the possibility for a “triple dip,” where three consecutive fall/winter seasons will have La Niña present, is extremely likely, Hartman said. This also means there will be three straight years of drought conditions in the northern Plains.
It is difficult to not treat the words “drought” and “bad” as synonyms, but there are some benefits that mid-Missourians can reap from the drought.
Steve Schnarr, director of Missouri River Relief, pointed out recreation activities on the river for times the water is low.
“Whether it’s motor boating or paddling, these low water times can be a really fun time to explore the river,” he said.
Schnarr also noted the many beautiful sandbars emerging along parts of the river in Missouri.
“A lot of people love to go enjoy the day on a sandbar,” he said. “It’s like our own little mid-Missouri beach.”