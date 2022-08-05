 Skip to main content
Windsor advocates anticipate growth with development of new trail

Download PDF Rock Island Trail: Forging Ahead

WINDSOR — Kim Henderson tidies up four modest log cabins tucked a few blocks behind Main Street in this small town 90 minutes southeast of Kansas City.

“I’ve told people so many times — and I still mean it — I did the cabins more for Windsor than I did for myself,” Henderson said.

Download PDF Rock Island brings hope to rural communities
Kim’s Cabins

Kim’s Cabins on Wednesday, in Windsor. The Katy Trail and The Rock Island trail bring new business into rural areas.
The Rock Island Spur connects the trails

The Rock Island Spur connects with the Katy Trail in Windsor. Gov. Mike Parson had planned to convert 78 more miles of the Rock Island rail corridor into a trail, but the Missouri Senate cut the funding from this year's budget.
Kim Henderson points out where the Katy Trail

Kim Henderson points out where the Katy Trail and the 47 miles of existing Rock Island Trail intersect on July 13 in Windsor. Henderson has seen the economic benefits the Katy Trail has brought her community. She thinks completing the Rock Island Trail would have a tremendous impact for small Missouri towns.
The Pour Poet

The Pour Poet is a coffee and antique shop on Main Street in Windsor. Owner Kelly Thompson and her husband said the intersection of the Katy and Rock Island trails in Windsor was a big factor in their decision to invest in businesses there.
Kelly Thompson talks about an antique book

Kelly Thompson talks Wednesday about an antique book at The Pour Poet in Windsor. Thompson has many favorite items in her antique store, including a chair, a stitch sampler and a book.
A guestbook on Wednesday, at The Pour Poet

A guestbook on Wednesday at The Pour Poet in Windsor. Thompson said she’s already seen business come into her store from the trails in the first month they’ve been open.
  • Graduate student studying investigative journalism, government reporting and public policy. Reporting for the Missouri News Network on a project, funded by the Stanton Foundation, that explores the impact of state government on Missouri residents.

