Lawmakers and Missouri residents discussed critical race theory at a hearing Monday in Jefferson City.
The hearing lasted roughly two hours, with seven witnesses testifying their stances on the hotly debated topic to a panel of lawmakers. Witnesses advocated for critical race theory or supported reinforcing the concepts of diversity, inclusion and equity awareness.
Though similar to a hearing July 19, Monday’s hearing included people of color from various backgrounds and statuses. Missouri NAACP President Nimrod Chapel critiqued the fact that no Black people testified at the previous hearing, according to the Missouri Independent.
Most of the witnesses at the mid-July hearing were in opposition to the theory, while the second hearing took a difference stance.
“What children can learn proactively in school today about racism and otherness will minimize its negative impact on the future and lift up all,” said Karen Aroesty, previous regional director of the Anti-Defamation League Heartland office.
Critical race theory does not have a concrete definition but focuses on race throughout history, how racism is imbedded in our society and the contributions of Black individuals. That includes teaching sections of history that may be skipped over because of racial implications.