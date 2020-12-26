Natural resource enthusiasts learn more about preserving woodlands through MU Extension's Woodland Steward programs that begin Jan. 12.
Extension forestry specialist Hank Stelzer and natural resources field specialist Sarah Havens will teach the webinars Tuesday evenings in January and February.
Topics include basic tree identification, planting native trees and shrubs, selling timber, managing woodlands for timber and wildlife, and invasive plants.
Classes run Jan. 12-Feb. 16. Participants may choose three of the six sessions or all six.
Register at extension.missouri.edu/events/missouri-woodland-steward-winter-webinar-series, or contact Havens at havenss@missouri.edu(opens in new window) or 573-247-3082. ADA accommodations are available.