Most lawmakers aren’t experts in law.
They’re business owners, pharmacists, farmers, police officers or educators by training. Some are former judges or lawyers, comfortable with reading and writing in legal language. Some learn about the mechanics of making laws as they go, becoming more comfortable with the process over multiple terms in the House or the Senate.
“In reality, most state legislatures are part-time citizen legislatures,” MU law professor R. Wilson Freyermuth said. “It’s impossible to expect them to draft good legislation.”
Writing the law
Writing a good bill isn’t easy. There are existing laws to consider. A new bill has to work within or amend current statutes, or create a whole new section of state law.
Precision is important — one word could change the entire meaning. A vague word could later leave a law up to interpretation in the courts.
For example, a law signed by Gov. Mike Parson in May limits local authorities regulating concentrated animal feeding operations, or CAFOs. But the wording of the bill doesn’t specify whether the law invalidates existing local regulations, or whether it only prevents new regulations in the future.
The law was passed with the intention of wiping out existing regulations, but a court battle will likely determine the actual impact of the bill.
There is infrastructure in place within the Capitol to help lawmakers write legislation that will give them the end result they want.
The Senate and House research departments are tasked with putting lawmakers’ ideas into billsand helping improve existing drafts.
Each lawmaker also has at least one legislative aide who often helps with research and drafting.
Compared to other states, Missouri’s legislative research departments have remained relatively stable since their inception. A reorganization in 2015 replaced the Legislative Research department, which served both chambers, with House Research. The Senate already had its own dedicated research department.
On the House side, requests for drafting and research services have increased in recent years. During the 2018 session, House drafters were asked to write 3,601 bills — almost 600 more than the session prior — and more than 4,100 amendments.
House Research Director Jessie Eiler attributes this to improvements in technology, which allow analysts and drafters to do their jobs faster. Before the introduction of a digital bill drafting system, drafters would sit on the floor of the House with scissors and glue, cutting and pasting old statues to combine them with new bills or amendments.
The Information Technology Services Division for the state has created internal programs that help drafters and researchers quickly search existing law and create new bills. Lawmakers can electronically annotate bills and co-sponsor legislation from the computers on the floor of the House or Senate, Eiler said.
This has created an expectation that work will be done instantaneously, House Chief Clerk Dana Miller said.
“We call it the law of increasing productivity,” Miller said. “The more efficient we are at churning out legislation, the more the members demand.”
Term limits’ impact
Senate Research Division Director Jim Ertle said the workload and resources available to his department have remained fairly stable since he started working in the department in the 2002 session. In other states, like Kentucky and Alaska, research staff are being cut to save money.
Kentucky state Sen. Robin Webb, D-Grayson, a former analyst in the Kentucky Legislative Research Commission, called the current state of the commission a “hot mess.” Retirements and the shuffling around of employees in the past couple of years means that the department has lost much of its institutional knowledge, Webb said.
“As far as drafting goes, there’s an art to that,” Webb said. “There’s an art to it and a style to it. Words matter and punctuation matters.”
Legislative research staff hold the institutional knowledge that keeps the government running. Miller said when term limits took effect in the early 2000s and longtime elected officials had to leave office, the expertise of Capitol staff became even more important.
“Especially with term limits, (lawmakers) are coming in and they don’t necessarily have knowledge in a certain area,” Eiler said. “That’s not why they were elected. They were elected to represent their communities, not to be a subject matter expert.”
Looking for problems
In the House, researchers are separate from drafters. Researchers, called “analysts” within the department, are the outward-facing employees. They hold initial conversations with a lawmaker to determine what he or she wants from a bill. Then the analyst, usually an expert in certain areas of the law, informs the lawmaker of any possible issues that could arise.
The analyst tells the lawmaker if he or she thinks the proposed bill would conflict with the Constitution or federal or state laws. They also look at court cases around the country to see if similar legislation has been ruled unlawful.
It’s up to the lawmakers to decide if they want the bill drafted after considering the initial information provided to them. For example, if an analyst informs a lawmaker that a bill, if passed, would be in violation of the constitution, the lawmaker can still ask the department to draft the legislation.
“It’s ultimately the representative’s decision on what they want the legislation to look like,” Eiler said. “We just try to give them as much information as possible.”
Once the representative decides to move forward, a drafter will write the bill and send it to the lawmaker. The whole process is a back-and-forth as the analyst produces drafts, informs the lawmaker about any problems that may arise, receives feedback and rewrites as needed.
The Senate research division functions similarly to that of the House, except analysts do the combined job of research, communicating with senators and drafting.
All introduced legislation in the House must pass through the research department. The department sees a range of requests, from drafting bills based on the ideas of a representative to receiving bills that are already fully written.
“They have resources outside of this building, but they also have this unbiased department that can get them facts,” Eiler said.
Supervising editor is Mark Horvit.