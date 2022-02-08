JEFFERSON CITY — Sen. Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, put forth an amended congressional redistricting map Tuesday morning that he hoped would bring senators to an agreement after an all-night filibuster.
The map, which most likely would again send six Republicans and two Democrats to Washington, found no immediate success.
Lawmakers quarreled over redistricting through the night. As the sun rose on the capitol, only a handful of senators were still in the chambers. Nearly everyone still in the room had a coffee close at hand.
Members of the conservative caucus have drawn out the redistricting debate, continuing to pull for an amended map that would give Republicans an additional seat in Congress: a so-called 7-1 map.
Sen. Denny Hoskins, R-Warrensburg responded to Rowden's map with a call-to-action for conservatives, accusing out-of-state Democrats of gerrymandering and arguing that Missouri Republicans need to help hold the line in Washington.
“The GOP needs all hands on deck,” Hoskins said, reading from an article from conservative media outlet Red State. “This isn’t a game, and it’s no time to play inside baseball with the opposing party.”
Hoskins joins Sen. Bill Eigel, R-Weldon Spring, and Sen. Bob Onder, R-Lake St. Louis, in leading the conservative caucus’ ardent opposition to any map that wouldn’t flip a seat for the Republican party. Throughout the redistricting process, conservatives have repeatedly questioned the loyalty of fellow Republicans, including Rowden, who have voted against 7-1 maps.
“Remember this vote in August primaries,” Onder wrote on Twitter Tuesday morning, pointing to Monday night's decisive bipartisan defeat of a 7-1 map from Eigel.
On the heels of a 45-minute reading of the story of Jim the Wonder Dog by Hoskins, Eigel got the floor back on track. The senator questioned Rowden on the amended map he had proposed, suggesting that the map failed in terms of compactness and the preservation of communities of interest.
Rowden’s map represented “a political attack on a certain third of the caucus,” Eigel said, pointing a finger not only at Rowden, but at "anyone supporting this."
Rowden persisted, saying he just wants to find the votes and push forward a good map while time allows.
“You’re never gonna make everybody happy,” he said.
As of noon Tuesday, the filibuster was still ongoing, about 18 hours after debate began.