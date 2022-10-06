 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Stephens College fashion students form their own thrifty clothing brand

Stephens College fashion students form their own thrifty clothing brand

Stephens College sophomores Katie Ciolino and Hannah Kleman have always been bothered by the amount of fashion waste in the world.

They’re not fans of fast fashion — a retail strategy that involves mass-producing popular items quickly, before they lose their appeal. It has become a go-to for younger shoppers.

Professor Monica McMurry lifts

Professor Monica McMurry lifts a pink tie as she helps sophomore Katie Ciolino with her dress design on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at Stephens College in Columbia. Ciolino and classmate Hannah Kleman created their own clothing line called “Reduce” that was featured at the KC Fashion Week last month.
Sophomore Hannah Kleman sews

Sophomore Hannah Kleman sews part of a dress on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at Stephens College in Columbia. Kleman and her classmate Katie Ciolino designed pieces using materials they found through thrifting items similar to 1970s and 1990s fashion for a fashion line they created together.
LEFT: Sophomores Katie Ciolino arranges

LEFT: Sophomore Katie Ciolino arranges patterned ties on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at Stephens College in Columbia. Ciolino created her dress in honor of breast cancer awareness month out of ties. Her classmate, sophomore Deborah Hendricks, created her dress out of pink duct tape. RIGHT: Sophomore Claire Johnson holds still as Katie Ciolino holds the dress together on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at Stephens College in Columbia. Students in the class often tried on their classmates' dresses to help them with measurements. 
Sophomore Riley Pierson

Sophomore Riley Pierson lifts her arms as sophomore Claire Johnson adjusts her dress Sept. 27 at Stephens College in Columbia. Stephens College was ranked the 22nd Best Fashion School in the World in 2022 by CEOWORLD magazine.
Sophomore Emilee Frasier

Sophomore Emilee Frasier sews jean material Sept. 27 at Stephens College in Columbia. Frasier cut up jeans to make a jean jacket.

Stephens College sophomores Katie Ciolino and Hannah Kleman have always been bothered by the amount of fashion waste in the world.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you