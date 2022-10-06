Stephens College fashion students form their own thrifty clothing brand

Stephens College sophomores Katie Ciolino and Hannah Kleman have always been bothered by the amount of fashion waste in the world.
They’re not fans of fast fashion — a retail strategy that involves mass-producing popular items quickly, before they lose their appeal. It has become a go-to for younger shoppers.
“All the fast fashion or trends or micro trends last two weeks, then everyone’s bored of it,” said Ciolino.
After meeting in a sewing class at Stephens College last year, Ciolino and Kleman instantly connected while waiting to use their class’ shared iron, and over time they became best friends.
Together, they created a brand of clothing and five weeks ago debuted their creations at Kansas City Fashion Week.
“We want to make things that are timeless,” Ciolino said.
From classroom to career goals
Last school year, the two friends began meeting for long sessions at Shortwave Coffee, where they made plans for their new brand.
After hours of going through color schemes and patchworks, the two solidified their decisions, and created a line with bright patterns and colors to highlight the brand’s 70s aesthetic. They named it Reduce.
“We were just like, why don’t we go for it? And now we’re looking at it more as a career goal,” said Kleman.
From tops and jeans to bucket hats, each Reduce item is a one-of-a-kind article, according to Ciolino and Kleman. The line has mainly stuck with a style called sportswear, also known as everyday wear.
They typically search for perfect fabrics and samples at resale shops then transform them into new, up-scale pieces through dyes and combining garments.
“It’s all about using your fabric wisely,” said Kleman.
Once they had gotten their inspiration, they experimented with designs and found their dream lineup. Then it was time to prepare for their big debut at Kansas City Fashion Week.
A total of 39 designers showcased during the week-long event. Ciolino and Kleman’s work was revealed Aug. 31 at Union Station.
Five models, five looks in five minutes. Countless hours over the summer went into preparing execution of their line perfectly for the audience members.
Although designers aren’t allowed to sit and watch their models, Ciolino and Kleman said they’d participate in fashion shows again. And again. And again.
Ciolino and Kleman weren’t alone in the process. Monica McMurry, chair and professor for the fashion program, was by the girls’ sides from the beginning, starting in sewing class.
“They would always go in (the sewing room) and they were always working on another project of some kind on their own,” said McMurry.
Because Ciolino and Kleman had no previous experience draping or working with patterns, McMurry stepped in to help guide the two into the technical details of designing garments. Without any experience with patternmaking, Ciolino and Kleman relied on reworking premade patterns and their own spatial reasoning.
The professor, who has more than 30 years of experience, taught them the fundamentals of creating a line. McMurry said all of the volunteer hours dedicated to the young women were worth it.
“I mean, I saw the pieces along the way, but when you see them on the runway together on the models you’ve only seen photos of, you just (think), ‘They did it,’” McMurry said.
Student-oriented fashion program
The Stephens College Fashion Program is the world’s 22nd best fashion school, according to CEOWORLD magazine.
McMurry emphasized how student-oriented the entire staff is in the Fashion Program. With multiple fashion events throughout the year giving students the chance to showcase their work and receive criticism from professional fashion industry critics, she teaches them the importance of finding their own voice and vision.
For example, the Stephens Fashion Program students will be showcasing their Pink Dresses designed for Breast Cancer Awareness Month on Friday as part of the First Friday in the North Village Arts District.
Ciolino and Kleman showcased their work for the first time in a fashion show in the spring. While they were only required to make one garment, both created individual children’s wear collections.
“It takes a really strong work ethic and a really strong vision to do what they’ve done because they were also the first time I’ve ever seen freshmen make a collection of children’s wear,” said McMurry. “There had to be a lot of allowing your inner voice to create and keep going because it wasn’t always easy.”
Ciolino and Kleman are making plans to feature their Reduce brand at next year’s Kansas City Fashion Week, and are also looking at expanding to other cities’ fashion weeks, including Omaha next spring. They are using their experience, branching out, exposing their name to the public and gaining more confidence.
“We’re so young, and we get looked over a lot,” said Kleman. “We doubt ourselves a lot. And now, knowing where we are, we can really build off that and do even more. Do bigger and better.”
In the meantime, they are beginning to seek partnerships with retailers, including Maude Vintage in downtown Columbia. Looking ahead, the duo is eager to continue growing their name and brand.
“We’re going down this road for our career, which we both want,” said Kleman. “It’s not going to be easy, but it’s something that we’re both super passionate about.”
As with other higher education institutions, the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the number of students enrolled at Stephens College, but McMurry said students are still thriving inside and outside their program.
“I know our program is still as sound as it was,” said McMurry. “We’re still producing student after student after student, who are doing pretty amazing things.”