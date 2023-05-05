Stephens College master's students receive their hoods

Shaashawn Dial, left, hugs Madison rio de Estrellas after the graduate student hooding ceremony on Friday at Stephens College in Columbia. “Maddie was in undergrad when I was the DEI director,” Dial said. “I love her films, I love her spirit. She is a kind, selfless, and thoughtful human.”
Marilyn Milne poses for a photograph before the Stephens College commencement program for graduate students on Friday at Stephens College in Columbia. Milne graduated with a Master of Fine Arts in TV and Screenwriting.
Hannah Dobson adjusts her cap before the Stephens College commencement program for graduate students on Friday at Stephens College in Columbia. Seven students graduated with a Master of Fine Arts in TV and Screenwriting at the ceremony.
Jess Coffman, right, celebrates after moving her tassel to the left side of her cap on Friday at Stephens College in Columbia. Students graduating with an MFA in TV and Screenwriting attended workshops in Los Angeles while earning their degree.
Stephens College graduate students attended their commencement ceremony on Friday at Stephens College in Columbia. Dr. Rosanne Welch, executive director of Stephens College's MFA program in TV and Screenwriting, led the hooding ceremony at the Firestone-Bars Chapel.
Many of the students received a Master of Fine Arts in TV and Screenwriting. The program aims to bring more female and underrepresented voices – and female-focused stories – into mainstream media while studying film with a female gaze.
"I was told being a girl wasn’t good enough, which I think is nonsense,” Welch said in her commencement speech. “I’m so proud of the fact that now we see empathy, understanding and collaboration.”