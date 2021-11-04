Steve Burns looks a lot like he did 20 years ago when the television show he hosted, "Blue's Clues," became a smash hit with preschool children.
Burns, who spoke Thursday night at the University of Missouri's Jesse Auditorium, is older and bald, but still kind. He still dresses in the type of garb that his beloved TV show character — known simply as Steve — would sport while interacting with the animated, spotted dog known as Blue.
He still wears a green T-shirt and khaki pants, but now his outfit is accessorized with a mature blazer and thick-rimmed glasses. Many of the people in the audience were preschoolers when he abruptly left the Nickelodeon show 20 years ago.
“I just think it’s such a wonderful opportunity to reconnect with the people that I connected with when we were all much younger,” Burns said after the appearance.
Burns hosted "Blue's Clues" from 1996 until his departure from the show in 2001, when he passed the torch to his brother "Joe", played by Donovan Patton.
The event began with a 15-minute speech given by Burns — a chance for him to address the crowd personally — before a moderated question and answer session with KOMU 8's Kenton Gewecke.
There's still a familiar warmth between Burns and his audience, and it appears that, with age, Steve has also become abundantly wiser. He re-examines the main message of "Blue's Clues" — if you use your mind and take a step at a time, you can do anything that you want to do.
“But, if I’m being honest with you, I was always a little uncomfortable with that message," Burns told the audience.
He explains his journey since his departure from the show and how he took the main message of "Blue’s Clues" literally. He began a journey of self-discovery — becoming a musician, releasing a couple of albums and touring with his favorite band, The Flaming Lips.
In the 20 years since he left the show, he has felt a struggle as a former beloved children’s TV host — how to differentiate between the Steve he is and the Steve the rest of the world knows.
He finally got the answer this year after a video of Burns went viral on Twitter.
“I was directing a music video for the 25th anniversary, and I was like, ‘I have an idea for the promo. Just roll,’” Burns said.
The video features Burns in character as Steve, addressing the audience for the first time since his abrupt departure. Since it was posted, the video has amassed more than 39 million views.
Through his resurgence, he has reconnected with his fans instantly, almost as if "Blue’s Clues" never ended. During the fan Q&A, he answered an abundance of questions, recalled special moments from the show and gave valuable life advice.
“I’m still surprised and still overwhelmed by the impact that I guess 'Blue’s Clues' actually had," Burns said after the show. "I look back at children's television from my youth, and it was important to me. And to think that, ‘Oh my God, I might be (Sesame Street's) Grover to somebody,’ is almost hard to feel.”
Nickelodeon has launched a spinoff titled “Blue’s Clues and You,” starring Josh De La Cruz. Burns said he is often part of the creative process, writing and directing for the show.