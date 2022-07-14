A piece of street art stolen from Business Loop 70 East early Wednesday has been returned, according to a Facebook post by The Loop.
At approximately 3 a.m. Wednesday, "Untitled Work" by local artist Chris Foss was unscrewed and removed from where it had been displayed in front of the Columbia Senior Activity Center on Business Loop 70 East, said Carrie Gartner, executive director of The Loop Community Improvement District.
But late Wednesday night, the group announced on its Facebook page that the painting — which features a child's hands holding a mason jar with fireflies in the foreground, as well as a field of fireflies flickering at nightfall in the background — had been found.
"UPDATE: After a day of master sleuthing and an immense amount of Community aide, Chris Foss's beautiful work of art had been recovered!!" the group wrote on Facebook. "Thank you to our entire community, who shared and helped with this entire process."
Also in the Facebook post, organizers of the art project specifically thanked an employee or employees of the Dive Bar for helping to recover the painting. The post didn't provide details about what that help entailed.
The art piece was found and returned late Wednesday night, but no more information is available at this time, Gartner said.
Police department spokesperson Christian Tabak said Columbia police are still investigating the theft.
The Loop Street Art Project is part of an effort known as the Loop Corridor Plan, a 10-year vision to “improve and beautify the street,” according to group's website.
A total of eight locally made art will be installed along a high-visibility stretch of Business Loop 70 between Interstate 70 and College Avenue. Five of the eight pieces were unveiled last week, though only four were on display Thursday because the recovered painting hadn't yet been reinstalled.
For artists making the works of art, a key requirement is that designs be “full and colorful” as well as visible from a car, according to the group.