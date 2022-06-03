Strength in numbers: How both Russians and Ukrainians are working for a better tomorrow

Svetlana Smirnova-Johnston was born in St. Petersburg, Russia. She now resides in Kansas City, Missouri and has lived in the United States for over 20 years.
“When I lived in Russia, I lived in two different times,” she said. “The first was the Soviet Union, then it was the collapse of Soviet Union. Perestroika Glasnost, then it was Russia.” Most of her family, including her mother and sister, still live in Russia.
“It's a very hard time right now for Ukraine,” she said. “[It’s] heartbreaking, and a hard time for Russian people. I think our Russian government did a big mistake to go to this war. And they call it a special operation, but it's a war. I’m trying to understand how we get there. But basically, it's one-man decision. And that's why it's so hard.”
“A lot of people are protesting in Russia. Thousands of people were arrested. They really risked their life just to say no to war. They can get up to 15 years in prison [for protesting].”
Smirnova-Johnston has been participating in weekly protests near the Plaza in Kansas City for roughly two months. She recently volunteered to host Ukrainian refugees at her house as further commitment to the cause.
“I just want to say that people here [have] surprised me. A lot of people came to me and looked [in] my eyes and asked, ‘How you doing? How's your family doing in Russia?’ Even they know what Russia is doing. They're worried about me. They're worried about my family, and they understand what's going on. They understand who is behind this.”