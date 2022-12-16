Following the cancellation of Arabic classes earlier this year, MU has suspended its Middle Eastern studies minor, citing a lack of classes and faculty retirements and departures.

Students were sent an email in October stating that those who already declared the minor would be able to receive their remaining credits through study abroad, course work from other institutions, independent study or internships.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • I am a reporter for the higher education beat. I am currently studying digital and print media with minors in Spanish and Black Studies. Get in touch with me at kshannon@mail.missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700

  • I am a city editor at the Missourian and an assistant professor at the Missouri School of Journalism. I help students develop, report and write their stories for publication.

Recommended for you