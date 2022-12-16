Following the cancellation of Arabic classes earlier this year, MU has suspended its Middle Eastern studies minor, citing a lack of classes and faculty retirements and departures.
Students were sent an email in October stating that those who already declared the minor would be able to receive their remaining credits through study abroad, course work from other institutions, independent study or internships.
MU spokesperson Christian Basi said the decision was recommended by professors who oversee the minor.
Only one course will be offered in the Fall 2023 semester, and MU will be losing its “last remaining expert in the Middle East or Arabic World,” Basi said.
“It’s important to note that the minor has been suspended, not eliminated. We’ll continue to evaluate our ability to offer a minor in Middle Eastern studies in the future,” Basi wrote in an email to the Columbia Missourian.
The decision has left students disappointed by the loss. Sophomore Liam Redington was part of the intermediate Arabic class that was canceled in August due to low enrollment. He had been considering declaring Middle Eastern studies as his minor since Arabic classes counted toward it.
“It was just kind of disheartening, I guess because I wasn’t set on declaring it, but I’d taken Arabic. I wanted to continue taking it and I’m interested in the culture and the history that’s there. So I was certainly looking at it,” he said. “If it had been feasible, if I could have done it, I probably would have declared it.”
Redington is part of an Arabic culture independent study class now offered by Nicole Monnier, associate dean for undergraduate studies in the College of Arts and Science.
Juniors Jaden Reed and Gracie O’Donnell are also in this class and already declared the Middle Eastern studies minor. They were in an upper-level Arabic class during the Spring 2022 semester when the class was canceled.
The cancellation was due to the departure of former professor Shakir Hamoodi, whose story gained national attention after he was sentenced to three years in federal prison in 2012 for sending money to family members in Iraq. Hamoodi was released from prison in 2014 and was briefly hired by MU in 2022.
His departure was met with backlash from his students who felt it was unfair.
“We went through the initial outrage, wanting to get up in arms and protest and do all the things to make something happen,” Reed said. “Then we slowly came back down to earth and said, ‘Okay, this is the reality. What can we do with what we have? What can we do to make the most of this?’ So we had already settled down, sort of working towards our goals again despite the setbacks.”
However, the lower-level Arabic classes were then canceled and the entire minor was suspended.
Hamoodi declined to comment. Basi declined to comment on Hamoodi’s departure.
Students say Middle Eastern studies helped introduce them to a culture they wanted to learn more about, or connect them more to a culture they grew up with.
Redington grew up with many people of different backgrounds in St. Louis, but he never really interacted with anyone from the Middle East. He also wants to work and live in different countries in the future.
“I realized that there’s this whole chunk of the world that I didn’t really know that much about and I still don’t… so that was the root of my interest,” he said.
He then took Arabic classes with professor Lamya Najem, who introduced him to her Middle Eastern culture.
“She would bring foods from where she grew up to class sometimes for us to try and she would show us pictures of her family. She texted us when she went to visit her family abroad and it was eye-opening. I was like, ‘This is amazing. I love her. I want to learn more about her culture,’” Redington said.
Najem was let go when the Arabic classes were canceled.
Though he is grateful for Monnier offering the independent study class, he feels as if he wasn’t able to get the background knowledge needed before the minor was suspended.
“I’m in an independent study that’s supposed to be like a 4000-level course where students have a specific thing that they’re focusing on and this entire semester I’ve constantly felt like I just don’t have enough background to be able to substantiate what I’m doing,” he said. “I love the independent study class. I was just kind of thrown in the deep end.”
O’Donnell participated in debates while in high school, and some topics would be focused internationally.
“I always took an interest in the Middle East because it always just felt like a very misunderstood area of the world to me. And of course growing up, that was a region of the world that was constantly on the news and it seems like Americans always talk about it instead of talking with it,” she said.
She was excited to join a program that would offer what she was interested in. However, she felt as if the minor she was advertised on the online course list was not what she expected.
“When you clicked on the Middle East studies minor, there were at least 10 to 15 courses listed on that. I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m gonna have all these classes to choose from. How am I even going to narrow down which ones I want to take?’ And then I got to the university and I realized, ‘Oh, they’re only offering this one this semester. That’s weird,’” she said.
Reed was born and raised in the United Arab Emirates and her father grew up in Jordan. Learning about the Middle East made sense. She also says that she wants to help counter the negative stereotypes of the region perpetuated by western media.
Reed is also president of the Mizzou Students for Justice in Palestine organization on campus to educate people about Palestinians.
“With the growing divides in American politics in terms of how we view outsiders, cultural studies are more important than ever. Just from personal experience, the amount of misinformation that is common in the U.S. coming from an international perspective, there’s so much that needs to be changed,” Reed said.
Reed hopes that MU will prioritize offering the minor again with more classes.
“We are the best public university in the region, right? So if we’re going to be a beacon of education, we have to offer all of it.”