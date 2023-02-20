 Skip to main content
Students participate in this year's Adroit Game Jam coding event

The annual Adroit Game Jam happened Friday through Sunday at Townsend Hall in Columbia. Participating teams were given the theme 'evidence' and had to make a functioning game before Sunday at 5 p.m. The teams were able to get some outside help, as Casey Bach, one of the participants, said "my dad wrote a good chunk of our music." The participants presented a variety of games in front of the judges after their deadline where they explained their roles in the team and the process they took in order to finish the game. The judges had time after the presentation to play the games themselves before awarding the winners.

Student finishes coding on Sunday at Townsend Hall in Columbia.

From the left, Miles Fogle, Chris Roseman, and Landon Jensen show their game

Brady Walters is presenting his team’s game on Sunday

Student plays the game his team made before submission on

Chris Roseman watches the audience while his team

