Students participate in this year's Adroit Game Jam coding event

Brady Walters is presenting his team’s game on Sunday at Townsend Hall in Columbia. Walters, the programmer of the team, explained, “many of the dialogues have been generated by ChatGPT after given the character profiles”. ChatGPT is an artificial intelligence chatbot designed to offer conversational responses.
From the left, Miles Fogle, Chris Roseman, and Landon Jensen show their game on Sunday at Townsend Hall in Columbia. Their game involved a playable janitor character that tries to hide the evidence left in a crime scene in a museum. Fogle explained that he had the basic codes before the game jam, but that he “had to dig back into the codes for the event”.
Chris Roseman watches the audience while his team presents on Sunday at Townsend Hall in Columbia. Roseman was in charge of creating png images from the art other members created. “I rendered the 2-D art in the correct perspective so it fits the game,” he said.
The annual Adroit Game Jam happened Friday through Sunday at Townsend Hall in Columbia. Participating teams were given the theme 'evidence' and had to make a functioning game before Sunday at 5 p.m. The teams were able to get some outside help, as Casey Bach, one of the participants, said "my dad wrote a good chunk of our music." The participants presented a variety of games in front of the judges after their deadline where they explained their roles in the team and the process they took in order to finish the game. The judges had time after the presentation to play the games themselves before awarding the winners.
Elizabeth Pruitt is a photo editor for the Missourian. She is in her last year at the University of Missouri studying photojournalism. Pruitt was drawn to the limitless possibilities of photography. She hopes to capture meaningful moments and tell the stories of those whose voices get lost in the sea of journalism. She enjoys working with Arts & Culture and entertainment beats but is willing to try new things to advance her skills.
