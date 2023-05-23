Students start summer at Sipz Sodas on Columbia Public Schools' last day

High school students congregate after Columbia Public Schools final day of classes on Tuesday at Sipz Sodas in Columbia. The soda shop opened its doors on Friday, May 19. “We just wanted to start a place where kids could just come and hang out,” Brenda Andrus, owner of Sipz Sodas, said.
Jessica Andrus, 11, laughs with Avery Jones, 11, while picking up her soda from the counter on Tuesday at Sipz Sodas in Columbia. “We’re running out of things we didn’t even expect,” Brenda Andrus, Jessica’s mom and owner of Sipz Sodas, said, referencing unexpected demand for ingredients such as lemonade and strawberry puree.
According to the owner Brenda Andrus, the place being packed with kids was part of her vision in opening Sipz Sodas. “There’s a lot of places like this out west, so we just wanted to start a place where kids could just come and hang out,” Andrus said.