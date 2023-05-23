 Skip to main content
Students start summer at Sipz Sodas on Columbia Public Schools' last day

According to the owner Brenda Andrus, the place being packed with kids was part of her vision in opening Sipz Sodas. “There’s a lot of places like this out west, so we just wanted to start a place where kids could just come and hang out,” Andrus said.

High school students congregate after Columbia Public Schools final day of classes on Tuesday at Sipz Sodas in Columbia. The soda shop opened its doors on Friday, May 19. “We just wanted to start a place where kids could just come and hang out,” Brenda Andrus, owner of Sipz Sodas, said.
From Left: Anna Daugherty, 11, Jessica Andrus, 11, Avery Jones, 11, and Sarah Jones, Avery’s mom, enter Sipz Sodas on Tuesday in Columbia. The girls had just finished their last day of fifth grade.
Jessica Andrus, 11, laughs with Avery Jones, 11, while picking up her soda from the counter on Tuesday at Sipz Sodas in Columbia. “We’re running out of things we didn’t even expect,” Brenda Andrus, Jessica’s mom and owner of Sipz Sodas, said, referencing unexpected demand for ingredients such as lemonade and strawberry puree.
Kaitlyn Gabrielson pinches Joel Schultz’s nose on Tuesday at Sipz Sodas in Columbia. Their classes finished just after 1 p.m., marking the last day of their freshman year of high school.