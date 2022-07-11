The Voluntary Action Center has given out 296 fans since May 2 to residents who need help staying cool during the summer months.
“In the month of June, our services team assisted 449 individuals in our lobby on walk-in days,” the nonprofit organization, which helps deliver a variety of services to the needy in the Columbia area, said in a news release.
The top requested service, they said, has been gas vouchers, as the cost of getting to medical and work appointments rises.
But their second-highest demand is for temperature control.
Olivia Banik is in charge of the organization’s fan and air conditioning program. She said challenging economic circumstances have made cooling technology less accessible to those who need it.
“I believe the increased demand for fans is a result of inflation and increased costs all around,” she said.
“We have been seeing more clients than usual as of late, and believe it’s because our clients are feeling the impact of prices changing without wages changing to accommodate. Our clients are all within 200% of the federal poverty guidelines, so money is tight even without inflation.”
The federal poverty guidelines are issued each year by the Department of Health and Human Services. They help determine who is eligible for certain kinds of governmental assistance, and these income-based thresholds differ based on family size.
For example, the federal poverty guideline for a family of four is a $26,500 annual income, but the organization would provide fans for a family making double that amount.
The center also seeks to help families, and individuals meeting the poverty guidelines, by providing air conditioning through their window A/C exchange program.
“This summer, VAC has given out over 300 fans and over 40 window air conditioning units to help people stay cool. We have already exceeded the number of fans and ACs provided in last summer’s program, and we’ll continue both of these programs until the end of August, while supplies last,” said Banik.
To reach the Voluntary Action Center, call (573) 874-2273 or visit vacmo.org.