Columbia Public Schools were allowed to reopen their athletic facilities Monday for the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak began.
The Missouri State High School Activities Association announced in May that school districts could make their own decisions regarding summer sports.
Last week, CPS informed coaches that, in accordance with local health officials, non-contact practices were allowed to return on June 1. However, returning meant following a new set of rules and regulations.
Limited and non-contact sports, such as baseball — which started on Tuesday — are allowed to hold practices and games within Boone County.
Contact sports are only allowed to hold non-contact practices, such as conditioning and weight-lifting.
Battle High School intends to start summer workouts for cross country on June 15.
"Completely voluntary and we are following the COVID-19 guidelines outlined by the district, city, and county," Battle coach Russell Crane said in an e-mail regarding the workouts.
Looking forward, MSHSAA is still searching for ways to reinstate sports for the upcoming fall semester.