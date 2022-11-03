At 2 a.m. on Sunday mornings, Kyle Cook is usually nearing the end of a long Saturday of selling records, tending bar and co-hosting a late-night radio show on KOPN.
When the clock strikes 2 o'clock this Sunday morning, however, it will merely be a tease before flashing back to 1 a.m. in the blink of an eye — making his longest day of the week even longer.
"I'm engaged for like, 20 hours straight," Cook said.
Standard time returns to Missouri at 2 a.m. Sunday. At that moment, residents who have clocks that don't automatically recognize the time change are encouraged to manually turn their clocks back an hour, to 1 a.m.
Cook — along with anyone else working overnight this Saturday — will have the end of daylight saving time to blame for the extension of the workday, while those who work in the morning will be grateful for an extra hour of sleep.
But regardless of whether the biannual change is something to dread or look forward to, it might be the last.
Sunshine Protection Act
Introduced in 2021 and passed in the U.S. Senate in March of this year, the Sunshine Protection Act of 2021 would make daylight saving time "the new, permanent standard time." The measure has not been approved by the House.
Daylight saving time usually begins in March and ends in November, while standard time is observed November through March. If passed in the House and signed into law by President Biden, this Sunday will be the last time to "fall back" an hour into standard time before the bill takes effect November 5, 2023.
Though the bill passed unanimously in the Senate, it's not as popular with health experts. Several sleep specialists and organizations are in agreement that it's standard time, not daylight saving time, that should be made permanent.
But is a one-hour difference that controversial?
When Daylight Saving Time began
Daylight saving time has been a topic of debate since its initial implementation in 1918 to cut energy costs during World War I. The time change came and went sporadically over the years until the Uniform Time Act of 1966, which stated daylight saving time would begin annually in the spring and conclude in the fall.
The idea was that more sunlight at night would lead to massive electricity savings, but a 2008 study found that energy costs actually increased overall during daylight saving time. While it's true that lighting costs decreased, cold, dark mornings and warm, sunlit evenings led to increases in heating and cooling.
In addition to the unintended economic consequences, experts agree that daylight saving time is not aligned with the human body's biological clock that runs on a 24-hour cycle known as the circadian rhythm.
Dictated by light exposure, the circadian rhythm is what wakes humans up at sunrise and makes them sleepy at sunset. By disrupting this natural cycle for reasons that are biologically irrelevant, the body is unable to adapt to daylight saving time.
In a statement outlining their position in support of permanent standard time, the National Sleep Foundation said that "sleep becomes disrupted, less efficient, and shortened" during daylight saving time.
The American Academy of Sleep Medicine outlined several effects of transitioning in and out of daylight saving time in their own statement supporting permanent standard time.
Increases in "sleep disruption, mood disturbances and suicide" as well as traffic incidents and fatal car crashes have been correlated with the switch, according to the statement. Long-term effects of daylight saving time are more accurately described as the effects of a perpetually out-of-whack circadian rhythm.
The statement describes "the chronic misalignment between the timing of demands of work, school or other obligations against the innate circadian rhythm" as "social jetlag," which can lead to "obesity, metabolic syndrome, cardiovascular disease and depression."
Without adjusting arrival times, winters with daylight saving time would involve children walking to the bus stop to go to school and adults sitting in traffic on their way to work — in the dark.
Tips to help you when daylight saving time ends
Standard time will be returning on Sunday after its seven-month hiatus, but while the human body prefers it over daylight saving time, experts still recommend taking a few steps to ease into the change.
"Remember to get morning sunshine before noon if possible. This helps invigorate your sleep wake rhythms," sleep medicine specialist Abhinav Singh said in an email.
Singh also recommended winding down earlier in the evening to allow for a full eight hours of sleep and refraining from scheduling important events in the week following the change.
Lastly, if the transition out of daylight saving time — or the idea of living in it permanently in the near future — leads to sleepiness or fatigue, rest easy. Naps are encouraged next week.