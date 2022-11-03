At 2 a.m. on Sunday mornings, Kyle Cook is usually nearing the end of a long Saturday of selling records, tending bar and co-hosting a late-night radio show on KOPN.

When the clock strikes 2 o'clock this Sunday morning, however, it will merely be a tease before flashing back to 1 a.m. in the blink of an eye — making his longest day of the week even longer.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Higher education and healthcare reporter, fall 2022. Reach me by email at by_aspen@outlook.com, in the newsroom at (573) 882-5720 or on social media @aspenBacher_ (Twitter & Instagram).

  • I am a city editor at the Missourian and an assistant professor at the Missouri School of Journalism. I help students develop, report and write their stories for publication.

Recommended for you