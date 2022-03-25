 Skip to main content
Superintendent shares a springtime read with Grant Elementary students

Columbia Public Schools Superintendent Brian Yearwood brought a book to share with the first and third grade classes at Grant Elementary School on Friday. He read "Old Bear" by Kevin Henkes, a children's book that follows a big brown bear as he wanders through the seasons. Students jumped to answer Yearwood's questions and point out their favorite illustrations. Inspired by the beautiful spring day that Old Bear wakes up to after a long hibernation, Yearwood asked students to promise to read at least one book over their spring break the following week.

Lovely Graves smiles in response to Yearwood’s questions

Lovely Graves, 6, smiles in response to Superintendent Brian Yearwood’s questions about the upcoming spring break Friday at Grant Elementary School in Columbia. After finishing reading "Old Bear" to the students, Yearwood asked them to promise to read one book over break and to share it with their teachers when they return.
Dustin Wilhite II and Agizo Neema find Old Bear in his autumn scene

Dustin Wilhite II, 9, and Agizo Neema, 9, find Old Bear in his autumn scene Friday at Grant Elementary School in Columbia. The children’s book character prepared for a long hibernation and woke up in the end to a beautiful spring day.
Yearwood mimics yawning like Old Bear

Superintendent Brian Yearwood mimics yawning like Old Bear on Friday at Grant Elementary School in Columbia. The students yawned and stretched in response.
Miles Booska points out the illustrations

Miles Booska, 7, points out the illustrations Friday at Grant Elementary School in Columbia. The children were encouraged to interact with the story and share their thoughts.
The superintendent bids the third-grade class goodbye

The superintendent bids the students goodbye after finishing reading "Old Bear" on Friday at Grant Elementary School in Columbia. The students raised their hands to share how many books they planned to read over spring break, each answer outdoing the last and spanning anywhere from one book to 50.

