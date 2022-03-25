Superintendent shares a springtime read with Grant Elementary students

Lovely Graves, 6, smiles in response to Superintendent Brian Yearwood’s questions about the upcoming spring break Friday at Grant Elementary School in Columbia. After finishing reading "Old Bear" to the students, Yearwood asked them to promise to read one book over break and to share it with their teachers when they return.
"Old Bear" by Kevin Henkes sits on a table at Grant Elementary School on Friday in Columbia. Superintendent Brian Yearwood read the book, a story about the four seasons from the perspective of a big brown bear, to the school's first and third grade classes.
Dustin Wilhite II, 9, and Agizo Neema, 9, find Old Bear in his autumn scene Friday at Grant Elementary School in Columbia. The children’s book character prepared for a long hibernation and woke up in the end to a beautiful spring day.
The superintendent bids the students goodbye after finishing reading "Old Bear" on Friday at Grant Elementary School in Columbia. The students raised their hands to share how many books they planned to read over spring break, each answer outdoing the last and spanning anywhere from one book to 50.
Columbia Public Schools Superintendent Brian Yearwood brought a book to share with the first and third grade classes at Grant Elementary School on Friday. He read "Old Bear" by Kevin Henkes, a children's book that follows a big brown bear as he wanders through the seasons. Students jumped to answer Yearwood's questions and point out their favorite illustrations. Inspired by the beautiful spring day that Old Bear wakes up to after a long hibernation, Yearwood asked students to promise to read at least one book over their spring break the following week.