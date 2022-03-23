JEFFERSON CITY — The race for Missouri House District 135 came down to fewer than 100 votes in the 2020 election. The margin was less than one half of 1% .
Due to the close margin, the Greene County Clerk’s office conducted a recount to verify the results. In the end, Rep. Betsy Fogle, D-Springfield, defeated Republican Steve Helms. Candidates, media and party officials observed the process, and the recount was done using the paper ballots cast.
“That way, when the election was certified, everyone had witnessed the process, knew there was a paper ballot there, and had confidence that even though the race was close, the correct outcome was certified,” said Shane Schoeller, Greene County Clerk, and president of the Missouri Association of County Clerks and Election Authorities.
Like many states, Missouri uses hand-marked paper ballots, and numerous pieces of legislation have been filed this session to make the voting method state law. Currently, St. Louis is the only election authority with touch-screen voting machines still in use, but it is phasing out those machines.
The use of hand-marked paper ballots has bipartisan support among clerks, Schoeller said. Paper ballots make recount and auditing processes easier, and proponents say the measures increase voter confidence.
The paper trail of ballots allows election authorities to verify equipment and election results more easily. For example, clerks' offices select at least five races from no fewer than 5% of their precincts each election cycle to verify tabulating equipment counted properly. They do so by using the paper ballots.
“That’s where the paper gives you a lot more confidence in terms of the integrity of the vote,” Schoeller said.
The major elections package supported by Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft would make hand-marked paper ballots state law.
The package, HB 2140, sponsored by Rep. Peggy McGaugh, R-Carrollton, would allow accommodations for people with disabilities to vote using electronic equipment known as ballot-marking devices. Ballot-marking devices could include Braille, a headphone port and enlarged text, for example, to accommodate various disabilities.
Critics say the new equipment could still create an unnecessary barrier and prevent voters with disabilities from casting a ballot in private. Those criticisms were expressed on a different bill for paper ballots, HB 1595, sponsored by Brad Hudson, R-Cape Fair.
“Even with accessibility language regarding assistance with marking devices for voters with disabilities, there are concerns that this legislation could impede the ability of some voters with disabilities to cast a secret ballot,” said Denise Lieberman, director and general counsel of Missouri Voter Protection Coalition in written testimony, “particularly visually impaired voters who could lose the ability to cast a secret ballot.”
While voters use hand-marked paper ballots or ballot-marking devices, elections are counted with electronic tabulating machines, where paper ballots are inserted and stored. HB 2140 allows for those machines to continue to be used for tabulating, despite some grassroots pushes for hand counting.
McGaugh worked as a clerk in Carroll County when hand counting was the way elections were tallied, a process that is subject to human error, McGaugh said.
"Realistically, it's certainly not feasible to go back to hand counting in this day and age when we have the technology that we need to use and has been paid for by federal, state and local (governments)," McGaugh said at a recent hearing.