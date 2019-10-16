 

A routine traffic stop on Sunday for an equipment violation turned into the arrest of Quadree Rudd , a suspect in a robbery where a gun was stolen.

During the traffic stop, officers recognized Rudd's name as someone connected with past shootings and affiliated with known gang members, according to a probable cause statement by Officer Zachary P. Beringer

Officers found a Taurus .40-caliber stolen handgun under the passenger seat where Rudd was sitting. Rudd told officers that his finger prints were probably on the gun, according to the probable cause statement.

Rudd was arrested because he is a suspect in a robbery where a victim's weapon was taken from him and was in possession of a stolen handgun, the statement said. 

In the Aug. 9 incident, Rudd allegedly took a pistol out of the victim's pocket. After the victim tried to approach Rudd, he and two other males allegedly pointed handguns at the victim’s face and then proceeded to strike and kick him to the ground. 

Rudd is considered a danger to the community. He has been convicted of assault and possession of cannabinoid substance twice, and arrested for unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action while incarcerated at the Boone County jail.

  • Community Reporter, Fall 2019 Studying Arts & Culture Journalism Reach me at ashleyjones@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

