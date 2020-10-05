A suspect was taken into custody Saturday night after Columbia Police responded to a shots fired call near Ninth and Cherry streets.
The officers arrived at approximately 10:15 p.m. and located a suspect near Tenth and Elm streets. He was taken to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation, according to a Columbia Police Department news release.
No injuries nor property damage were reported. Witnesses gave a description of the suspect that was later confirmed by security camera footage.
Officers found a firearm near the site Sunday morning that had been used in the shots fired incident. It had been reported stolen from a vehicle on Sept 12.
A similar episode happened Thursday night at the same intersection. Two suspects were detained and then released by MU Police due to a lack of evidence connecting them to the incident.
In that report, someone was seen getting out of a sedan and firing a shot at another person. That incident remains under investigation.
In addition to those two events, police have responded to at least 12 reports of shots fired since April 1, most in central and north Columbia.