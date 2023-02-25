Take a step back in time with the olde time pickin' "Jam Session"

On Friday, musicians and community members came together to celebrate their music and culture during the Olde Time Bluegrass Jamfest at Rocheport Community Hall. The “Bring Your Own Beer” event is hosted by Southern Provisions every fourth Friday.
The free event welcomed newcomers and returnees, and 11 musicians played instruments such as the guitar, recorder, violin, accordion, bass, and dulcimer. The band played several timeless songs, including You Are My Sunshine, Amazing Grace, Down by the Salley Gardens, The Water Is Wide, and more. Over 15 people attended the event, and many indulged in wine, beer, and homemade potato soup.