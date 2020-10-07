The Federal Emergency Management Agency deployed members from Missouri Task Force 1 to the Gulf Coast region Wednesday. Task force members will assist with Hurricane Delta response efforts.

In the Yucatán Peninsula on Wednesday, the hurricane weakened from a Category 4 to a Category 1. Still, Delta is expected to grow as it reaches the Gulf Coast, making landfall Friday with a “life-threatening storm surge and hurricane-force winds," according to the National Hurricane Center.

Until Delta makes landfall, two teams of Task Force 1 will stage in Ponchatoula, Louisiana with support from Tennessee Task Force 1 and Texas A&M Task Force 1. They will receive assignments based on needs from local and state officials.

Task Force members were scheduled to leave Boone County Fire Protection District headquarters around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. It's the search and rescue team's third deployment this hurricane season. They responded to Hurricane Sally in September and Hurricane Laura in August.

  • Public Health and Safety reporter, fall 2020. I'm a junior studying arts and culture magazine journalism. Reach me at janaemckenzie@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

