The Federal Emergency Management Agency deployed members from Missouri Task Force 1 to the Gulf Coast region Wednesday. Task force members will assist with Hurricane Delta response efforts.
In the Yucatán Peninsula on Wednesday, the hurricane weakened from a Category 4 to a Category 1. Still, Delta is expected to grow as it reaches the Gulf Coast, making landfall Friday with a “life-threatening storm surge and hurricane-force winds," according to the National Hurricane Center.
#MOTF1 has been activated by @fema to deploy a Type 3 Task Force to the Gulf Coast Region ahead of #Hurricane #Delta. The Type 3 team will deploy with 45 members and a Type 1 cache with an enhanced water rescue package . The team will be departing the BCFPD HQ around 7:30 pm. pic.twitter.com/Cmf7mBEjjv— Boone County Fire (@BooneCountyFire) October 7, 2020
Until Delta makes landfall, two teams of Task Force 1 will stage in Ponchatoula, Louisiana with support from Tennessee Task Force 1 and Texas A&M Task Force 1. They will receive assignments based on needs from local and state officials.
Task Force members were scheduled to leave Boone County Fire Protection District headquarters around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. It's the search and rescue team's third deployment this hurricane season. They responded to Hurricane Sally in September and Hurricane Laura in August.