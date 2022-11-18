The company claims to have sent out 1.5 million presale codes, but the site received a record-breaking 3.5 billion system requests on presale day, Nov. 15. Those who received codes were entered in the queue, but 2 million fans were waitlisted, according to The Associated Press.
The U.S. Department of Justice is opening an antitrust investigation into Ticketmaster's parent company, Live Nation, and its abuse of power over the live music industry, the New York Times reported on Friday.
When Taylor Swift announced her tour on Nov. 1, fans knew it would be a battle to get tickets. But now, those who did not have success with presale are out of luck. Many Columbia residents waited all day in hopes of getting tickets to her Kansas City show in July.
Alison Williams, an MU student, scored Kansas City tickets after waiting in the Ticketmaster queue from 9 a.m to 7:30 p.m.
Although Williams was lucky, she said she sympathizes with fans who didn't get a presale code and now have no options for tickets.
"A lot of my friends didn't even get codes to begin with, and now you're kind of out of luck since they canceled the general sale," Williams said. "I think it was very poorly handled. Ticketmaster said it was an unprecedented demand, but they knew how many presale codes they gave out. I do feel for the people who sat in that queue all day and didn't end up getting anything."
Natasa Schroth, a Columbia resident, braved the Ticketmaster queue and succeeded in getting tickets for her 7-year-old niece who adores Swift.
"It's coincidental that it (the Kansas City show) is on her actual birthday, and it's her golden birthday," Schroth said. "She's turning eight on the 8th, and Taylor Swift is playing, so we were determined to get these tickets."
Swift has not performed since her Reputation tour concluded in 2018, but the pop sensation has yet to go out of style. With four studio albums and two re-released records, Swift's fan base has grown tremendously since her last tour.
When tickets went on sale for the Reputation Tour in 2018, fans reported having a much easier time acquiring tickets. Sheena Rice, a Columbia resident, attended the Reputation Tour. .
"The system was a lot better," Rice said. "They did a slower release. To verify the codes, you had a specific date and time slot. This time they had everyone go all at once, and the site crashed."
Swift took to her Instagram story Friday after public outcry from her fans.
"We asked them multiple times if they could handle this kind of demand and we were assured they could," Swift said. "It's truly amazing that 2.4 million people got tickets, but it really pisses me off that a lot of them feel like they went through several bear attacks to get them."
Nicole Flood-Lorber, a Swift fan and Columbia resident who attempted to get Kansas City tickets, wasn't entirely satisfied with the apology.
"I'm angry right now at Ticketmaster, but I'm also angry at Taylor Swift," Flood-Lorber said. "She can pull all the 'I don't know what I was doing, blah, blah, blah, it's all Ticketmaster's fault'. Yeah, you sold 2 million tickets, but most of them were to robots."
Fans lucky enough to secure tickets will welcome Taylor Swift to Missouri at Arrowhead Stadium Friday, July 7 and Saturday, July 8.