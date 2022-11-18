On Thursday, Ticketmaster canceled the general sale of tickets for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour due to "extraordinarily high demands and insufficient remaining ticket inventory" after a presale event caused the website to crash.

The company claims to have sent out 1.5 million presale codes, but the site received a record-breaking 3.5 billion system requests on presale day, Nov. 15. Those who received codes were entered in the queue, but 2 million fans were waitlisted, according to The Associated Press.

  • Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at sofizeman@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

