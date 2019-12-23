Holiday spirit was in the air at Mary Lee Johnston Community Learning Center on Monday afternoon.
Children gathered on the playground before beginning a "Cookies and Cocoa" event.
Then Carla Walker, known as "Miss Carla" to her many students, was called forward to be surprised with keys to a new car.
She was now the owner of a donated 2003 Buick Century from Cars 4 Heroes, a nonprofit organization that helps veterans and others with transportation.
Everyone at the event could see the surprise in Walker's eyes at the unexpected gift.
"It's going to make a big difference because I don't have to worry about a Lyft," Walker said. "Lyft is so expensive. I've been taking a Lyft a lot. As a matter of fact, I was going to take one today."
Described as always bringing positivity to the learning center, Walker nurtures her classroom of 20 children and prepares them to enter kindergarten, Executive Director Gay Litteken said.
Litteken says it takes a special kind of person to do a job like this. Because Walker did not have a car, she relied on the a bus or walked, while also being on time at school every single day.
A student of Walker's began to notice her walking all the time and asked her mother why. Leah Patrick, the mother of the curious student, soon found out that Walker was without transportation.
Patrick told Galen Hassler, the owner of Galen's Auto Body, about Walker's situation. Hassler also happens to be the Missouri Operating Director for Cars 4 Heroes.
When Hassler heard about Walker, he immediately made an exception. His mother was also a teacher, so he knew how tough of a job that can be.
"We mainly help veterans, first responders or their families," Hassler said. "But this was someone in our community that needed our assistance, and she's very deserving."
Walker said it's beautiful to know that parents think of her so highly. She also mentioned the impact this will have on her ability to visit family.
"My grandkids are in St. Louis, so I could visit them more often," Walker said. "I was never expecting anything like this. I love these kids, so doing what I normally love to do, I don't expect to get any gifts."
Staff, parents and children were all filled with holiday joy, eating cookies and drinking cocoa, while one teacher's holiday was made much brighter.
"It's just a beautiful time of year to do this," Patrick said. "It felt so nice to be able to do something for someone else."
