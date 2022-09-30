Effective Oct. 1, Missourians with benefits through the state's Women, Infants and Children (WIC) programwill temporarily have more money to spend on fruits and vegetables. 

WIC is a federal program funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and is administered by the state health department. The program provides nutrition services for pregnant and postpartum women, new mothers, breastfeeding women, children under 5 and infants. 
Benefits include supplemental food assistance, nutrition education, breastfeeding promotion and healthcare referrals.

