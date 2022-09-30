Effective Oct. 1, Missourians with benefits through the state's Women, Infants and Children (WIC) programwill temporarily have more money to spend on fruits and vegetables.
WIC is a federal program funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and is administered by the state health department. The program provides nutrition services for pregnant and postpartum women, new mothers, breastfeeding women, children under 5 and infants.
Benefits include supplemental food assistance, nutrition education, breastfeeding promotion and healthcare referrals.
Friday morning, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced that the amount of money eligible participants can use to purchase fresh or frozen produce will be temporarily increased. Starting in October benefits rates were increased to $25 per month for people with children, $44 per month for pregnant and postpartum participants and $49 per month for breastfeeding participants. The increase comes after the Missouri WIC got approval from the federal government to level up assistance, said Anne Strope, administrative coordinator for the state WIC.
This is the second consecutive year WIC benefits will increase. In October 2021, benefits were raised to $24 per month for children, $43 per month for pregnant and postpartum participants and $47 per month for breastfeeding participants. There is no end date for the increase in benefits, but the department hopes it will stay for the rest of the fiscal year, Strope said.
Strope stressed the importance of waiting to redeem October benefits until the additional funds are dispersed.
"Don't redeem any of your October benefits until the extra money is loaded onto your card," Strope said. Participants who redeem their October benefits before loading their increase will not have access to the increased benefits until November.
All eligible participants will need to contact their local WIC agency to schedule an appointment to load the additional benefits onto their eWIC card. Appointment set up begins Sept. 30.