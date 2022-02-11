The city of Columbia will open a temporary overnight warming center Sunday from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. at Wabash Bus Station because temperatures are predicted to drop below 19 degrees Fahrenheit that evening.
The warming center is located at 126 N. 10th St. It had already been approved to open on Friday and Saturday
The city recently raised the temperature threshold required to open the Wabash warming center from 15 degrees to 25 degrees. Beginning Wednesday, Feb. 16, the center will be open during the day Monday to Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.A private security company will also staff the bus station when it is open.
Columbia's other warming centers include:
- ARC (Activity and Recreation Center), at 1701 W. Ash St.
- Boone County Government Center, at 801 E. Walnut St.
- Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services, at 1005 W. Worley St.
- Columbia Public Library, at 100 W. Broadway
- Salvation Army, at 1108 W. Ash St.
- Salvation Army Harbor House, at 602 N. Ann St.
- St. Francis House, at 901 Range Line St.