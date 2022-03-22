The Best Night to See 'The Worst Night' at Gold Bar

The Columbia hip-hop scene witnessed a unique addition to its local repertoire with “The Worst Night,” a five-artist performance at Gold Bar on Friday. Columbia-based headliner Bobby Reil brought an energy-packed performance to the two-story venue. The event also featured AJ The Heartbreak Kid, Taylor Thomas, HFGhost and Mighty Daxter.
Doors for the show opened at 8 p.m., with some patrons arriving sooner. By 9:30 p.m, Gold Bar began to fill up.
Reil had performed in Columbia before, but this was his first headline show.
“Last night was fantastic. I'm feeling grateful for everyone showing out. It was a blast,” Reil said.
Reil has been making music for seven years, starting at the age of 18, but he has seen most of his growth occur recently and has amassed almost 11,000 monthly listeners on Spotify. He enjoys smaller venues in Columbia, but is also hoping to reach larger audiences on the coasts.
“When I look at where it's coming from, it's mostly from cities like LA or New York or Miami. It's crazy how I can get over 100-plus kids in Columbia, but I can go to LA and get way more. I just have to get there,” Reil said.
But one of the hidden superstars of the night was Reil’s grandmother, Peggy Lewis. She spent the show standing stageside while enjoying a Sprite, talking to performers and dancing to the music.
“She's come to four or five shows. … One time we threw a festival with like 300 people and she came out,” Reil said. “Everybody was smoking weed because it was outside. She came up to me and said, ‘Man, it reeks of weed here', and I’m like ‘Yeah, it’s a music festival.'"
The show was organized by Kyle Gilleland, who goes by the stage name Kyletheworst, which is what inspired the name "The Worst Night." Gilleland also noticed Lewis in the crowd, as he had seen her at a Reil concert before.
“The first (show I met her) was Porchella. ... But, (Lewis) has been there since then. I know she's always been encouraging Bobby to pursue his dreams and his passions.” Gilleland said.
Gilleland was pleased with how the show went, especially considering it was the first he had ever organized.
“Overall, I think it went really well. The crowd really loved getting to see some local artists perform. To me, I feel like there's not a lot of people that realize the talent that's in Columbia. To be able to bring that (here) was really an honor.” Gilleland said.
Reil shared Gilleland's perspective on the show.
“I'm just glad that I could put on quite a hell of a show for people. I think it's amazing where things are and where they're heading. I'm just really excited for it,” Reil said.