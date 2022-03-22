 Skip to main content
The Best Night to See 'The Worst Night' at Gold Bar

The crowd waits for the next artist to perform during “The Worst Night” show

The crowd waits for the next artist to perform during “The Worst Night” show Friday at Gold Bar in downtown Columbia. The show featured performances from AJ The Heartbreak Kid, Taylor Thomas, HFGhost, Mighty Daxter and headliner Bobby Reil.

 Martin Morard

The Columbia hip-hop scene witnessed a unique addition to its local repertoire with “The Worst Night,” a five-artist performance at Gold Bar on Friday. Columbia-based headliner Bobby Reil brought an energy-packed performance to the two-story venue. The event also featured AJ The Heartbreak Kid, Taylor Thomas, HFGhost and Mighty Daxter. 

Bobby Reil raps from a ledge at the front of the stage during “The Worst Night” live show Friday

Bobby Reil raps from a ledge at the front of the stage during “The Worst Night” live show Friday at Gold Bar in downtown Columbia. Reil uses his real name instead of a stage name as an homage to his great grandmother, who had misspelled their surname while fleeing Germany during World War II.

Doors for the show opened at 8 p.m., with some patrons arriving sooner. By 9:30 p.m, Gold Bar began to fill up.

Reil had performed in Columbia before, but this was his first headline show.

“Last night was fantastic. I'm feeling grateful for everyone showing out. It was a blast,” Reil said.

DJ KvreeM checks his phone while setting up his soundboard

DJ KvreeM checks his phone while setting up his soundboard during “The Worst Night” show Friday at Gold Bar in downtown Columbia. Beyond the featured artists, the show also included a DJ, two guitarists and a drummer.
Bobby Reil sips on a drink while members of the band test their equipment during “The Worst Night” show Friday

Bobby Reil sips on a drink while members of the band test their equipment during “The Worst Night” show Friday at Gold Bar in downtown Columbia. This was the first time that Reil was a headlining artist.

Reil has been making music for seven years, starting at the age of 18, but he has seen most of his growth occur recently and has amassed almost 11,000 monthly listeners on Spotify. He enjoys smaller venues in Columbia, but is also hoping to reach larger audiences on the coasts.

“When I look at where it's coming from, it's mostly from cities like LA or New York or Miami. It's crazy how I can get over 100-plus kids in Columbia, but I can go to LA and get way more. I just have to get there,” Reil said.

Taylor Thomas sings to a lively crowd during “The Worst Night” show

Taylor Thomas sings to a lively crowd during “The Worst Night” show Friday at Gold Bar in downtown Columbia. “I really love Taylor Thomas. She's one of the people that really got me to appreciate R&B music in the local scene,” said Kyle Gilleland, the event’s organizer.
AJ The Heartbreak Kid, left, performs on a ledge with Bobby Reil

AJ The Heartbreak Kid, left, performs on a ledge with Bobby Reil as part of his set during “The Worst Night” show Friday at Gold Bar in downtown Columbia. Reil said that AJ and himself have been creating music together for years.
HFGhost, left, and Bobby Reil perform as part of HFGhost’s set

HFGhost, left, and Bobby Reil perform as part of HFGhost’s set during “The Worst Night” show Friday at Gold Bar in downtown Columbia. Reil performed with many of the other artists.
Mighty Daxter, left, and King Powell perform together during “The Worst Night”

Mighty Daxter, left, and King Powell perform together during “The Worst Night” show Friday at Gold Bar in downtown Columbia. The duo was part of the opening acts for the concert.

But one of the hidden superstars of the night was Reil’s grandmother, Peggy Lewis. She spent the show standing stageside while enjoying a Sprite, talking to performers and dancing to the music.  

Bobby Reil, left, sits with his grandmother Peggy Lewis during “The Worst Night”

Bobby Reil, left, sits with his grandmother Peggy Lewis during “The Worst Night” show Friday at Gold Bar in downtown Columbia. Reil said that his grandmother has been to four or five of his shows, including a show during the local music festival Porchella.

“She's come to four or five shows. … One time we threw a festival with like 300 people and she came out,” Reil said. “Everybody was smoking weed because it was outside. She came up to me and said, ‘Man, it reeks of weed here', and I’m like ‘Yeah, it’s a music festival.'" 

The show was organized by Kyle Gilleland, who goes by the stage name Kyletheworst, which is what inspired  the name "The Worst Night." Gilleland also noticed Lewis in the crowd, as he had seen her at a Reil concert before.  

“The first (show I met her) was Porchella. ... But, (Lewis) has been there since then. I know she's always been encouraging Bobby to pursue his dreams and his passions.” Gilleland said.

Guitarist Dan Ehlers, left, fist bumps Kyle Gilleland

Guitarist Dan Ehlers, left, fist bumps Kyle Gilleland (also known as Kyletheworst) during “The Worst Night” show Friday at Gold Bar in downtown Columbia. The show, hosted by Gilleland, featured hip-hop artists from around Columbia.
HFGhost looks into the crowd while performing during “The Worst Night”

HFGhost looks into the crowd while performing during “The Worst Night” show Friday at Gold Bar in downtown Columbia. HFGhost is one of the many artists that Kyle Gilleland works with as Kyletheworst.

Gilleland was pleased with how the show went, especially considering it was the first he had ever organized.  

“Overall, I think it went really well. The crowd really loved getting to see some local artists perform. To me, I feel like there's not a lot of people that realize the talent that's in Columbia. To be able to bring that (here) was really an honor.” Gilleland said.

Reil shared Gilleland's perspective on the show.

“I'm just glad that I could put on quite a hell of a show for people. I think it's amazing where things are and where they're heading. I'm just really excited for it,” Reil said.

  • Missourian Visual Reporter, Spring 2022. Studying Convergence Journalism. Contact me at memr2d@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5700

