The Crossing announced $400,000 will be donated to the City of Columbia to help residents at risk of or pending utility disconnection. The money raised by the church will pay the balance of 888 residential accounts. The remaining funds will be split between the C.A.S.H. and H.E.L.P. utility assistance programs.
"These funds will help many members of our community who have faced adversity and have had difficulty paying their bill during the pandemic," said David Sorrell, the director of utilities for the city of Columbia.
The Community Foundation of Central Missouri will handle the distribution of funds to the City of Columbia. Letters will be sent out to residents if The Crossing's donation is applied to their account. If you do not receive a letter but need utility assistance, contact Love Columbia at 573-256-7662 for potential assistance.