A local craft coffee chain plans to open a fourth location, this time on the MU campus.

The Grind Coffee House aims to open its new location Aug. 22, just in time for the start of the fall semester.

  • A Summer '22 reporter for the Columbia Missourian. You can reach me at (314)680-3495 or maelisha.boclair@gmail.com. Follow me @maelishaa on Instagram and Twitter for more news updates from me as well!

  • I am a city editor at the Missourian and an assistant professor at the Missouri School of Journalism. I help students develop, report and write their stories for publication.

