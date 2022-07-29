A local craft coffee chain plans to open a fourth location, this time on the MU campus.
The Grind Coffee House aims to open its new location Aug. 22, just in time for the start of the fall semester.
The new location will be in MU’s Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute, at the site of the former J Cafe.
Owner Ahmed "Aucky" El-Tayash, who also is an MU alum, said he decided to move on campus because he “always wanted something to do with Mizzou.”
As of now, the Grind Coffee House’s MU location will not accept student meal plans as a form of payment and will only take credit cards or cash, but that could change in the future, he said.
The Grind Coffee House plans to have more flexible hours during finals week at the MU location, as well as its other locations, he said.
The Grind Coffee House was founded six years ago and currently has three locations:
In all of their locations, customers can buy coffee, sandwiches and wraps, salads, merchandise and products from other small businesses in Columbia such as B & B Bagels, Eliana’s Donut Shop and the Ice Cream Factory.
