For Hsun-Ta Hsu, homelessness is an issue he knows well.

While doing research on HIV prevention among homeless women in Los Angeles, Hsu found himself on Skid Row.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Community reporter, fall 2022 Studying journalism Reach me at ptf7q@missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 573-639-5517

Recommended for you