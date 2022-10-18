For Hsun-Ta Hsu, homelessness is an issue he knows well.
While doing research on HIV prevention among homeless women in Los Angeles, Hsu found himself on Skid Row.
He saw people living in tents and a woman in a wheelchair breastfeeding on the street.
“That really made me think — how do we focus on promoting health outcomes among this population?” he said.
The thought process continued when he and other researchers discovered that 40% of homeless youth experience violence from firearms.
Now at MU, his team has received a $1.6 million grant from the CDC to study firearm violence exposure among homeless young adults. They want to address ways to provide resources and intervention for that population.
Eric Rice, a social work professor from the University of Southern California, is one of the researchers on this project. With 20 years of experience in research on homelessness, his goal is to design interventions to decrease homeless populations and help them suffer less.
“I think that we as citizens need to be advocating for our government to be more involved,” Rice said.
This would translate to funding for effective social programs, as well as ways to become more informed.
It’s easy for people to turn a blind eye toward the homeless and make assumptions, but Rice said we as a community have a shared responsibility to help them.
“The only difference between me and someone who's experiencing homelessness right now is that they had worse luck than I did," he said.
"I didn't ask to be born into a functional family, no more so than a person who was born into a dysfunctional family asked to be born into a dysfunctional family.”
Annah Bender, an assistant professor of social work at the University of Missouri-St. Louis, said the research is about a population that is vulnerable and often overlooked. Many studies have been done on HIV prevention and firearm violence, but they do not take homelessness into consideration.
“My research focus is in the area of intimate partner violence or domestic violence, adverse childhood experiences and post-traumatic stress,” she said.
"One of the main drivers of homelessness among women and children is domestic violence.”
Domestic violence shelters and emergency departments that tend this population the most only see a certain portion of the population; it's a systematic lack of coordination of effort.
“There's also just a lot of overlap between people experiencing violence and then people having access or exposure to firearms,” Bender said.
“That's another thing I don't think a lot of shelters are necessarily screening for or looking at. There's a missed opportunity, I think, for intervention there.”
Initially rejected for funding in 2020, the team was selected for the grant after coming up with a more comprehensive approach for their research.
Aside from gathering data from youth experiencing homelessness, part of the money is going toward allocating resources to raise public awareness.
The researchers plan to hold conferences to disseminate their findings and publish open-access articles for the public to translate the findings into practice.
“I'm putting forth my energies to try to understand those situations better, so that we can have, hopefully, more thoughtful solutions that are more effective so that fewer people are suffering,” Rice said.
Though the grant is going toward firearm violence exposure among homeless young adults, this subject is only the tip of the iceberg for the issue of homelessness.
A 2021 report by The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development found that more than 326,000 people experienced sheltered homelessness in a single night.
In Missouri, an estimated 6,527 people experience homelessness.
Though there are many different factors that contribute to homelessness, Hsu attributes one of the major factors to the lack of affordable housing.
For college towns like Columbia, there is always a demand for housing with new apartments being built for incoming students and new professionals. Contractors have a target demographic, and because of this, low-cost housing is not available.
“If we look at housing as the intervention, how do we connect individuals experiencing homelessness with housing in an efficient way?" Hsu said.
"So we're not creating housing disparities based on race ethnicity, based on gender identity, based on sexual orientation. I think that's a critical piece that I hope my research can address.”
He also stressed that the relationship between homelessness and mental illness is intertwined.
“If I'm homeless, I’m also more likely to experience victimization… more likely to develop severe mental illness simply because I’m on the street," he said. "What if I have mental illness? I'm more likely to get evicted, and less likely to be sustaining employment that can support my housing… So it's both the cause and also the result.”
Aside from Hsu, Rice and Bender, Anthony Fulginiti at Denver University and Jaih Craddock from the University of California-Irvine are also involved in this research project. Fulginiti and Craddock focus on suicide and suicide ideation among homeless youth, and substance use in youths, respectively.