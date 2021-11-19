The king of Mid-Missouri: A deep dive into the life of a drag king

Ezra Prince is a 25-year-old Columbia drag king who holds the 2021 "Mr. Mid-Mo Pride King" title.
From an early age, he questioned the gender binary and the roles that came with it. This eventually led him to start a journey of gender-exploration, which led him to drag. It was after his drag debut that Prince understood who he truly was and came fully into his identity as a transgender man.
Drag kings are the counterparts to drag queens, but the definition of a drag king or drag queen is less simple than one would assume. With the existing gender binary being contested consistently, the definition of gender is also much less straightforward.
Listen to Prince talk about his gender journey, as he transforms himself into his drag king persona.
